Stephen Colbert breaks silence on The Late Show's final Season 10: ‘I want to…’

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series on Sunday, September 14. The host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently detailed his plans for the future. Speaking with People and other outlets backstage at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Colbert, 61, opened up about the show’s cancellation after 10 seasons. The series, which CBS pulled in July, will wrap next May. Stephen Colbert, center, and he team from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" accept the award for outstanding talk series during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Stephen Colbert on his future plans

“I love what we do, and I want to go to work on Tuesday and for the next nine months with these people and work hard to have fun,” Colbert said. “We do the show with each other, we do the show for each other every day. And I have the privilege and responsibility of that day to share with the audience what we did. And I love it," he added.

Stephen Colbert on his Emmy win

On Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, Colbert’s team walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. It was their first win after three years of nominations. The standing ovation from peers hit home for the longtime host.

“It was really nice. I came out here a lot when I was a young man looking for work. Uh, winning one of these and having the audience stand up is way better than coming up for pilot season,” he said about the reception, reports People.

Colbert made a point to credit his writers and production team. “They’re the engine that drives us every day,” he said, calling his team’s persistence the highlight of his job.

Looking back at late-night legacy

For Colbert, the show’s history is bigger than his own career. “There aren’t shows like this elsewhere in the world,” he explained.

He linked his run back to TV icons: “To be able to look back and say, in some small way, we’re connected all the way through… (David Letterman) to Johnny (Carson), to Jack (Paar) to Steve Allen… is a great testament to everybody’s work here. And I’m incredibly proud to be some small part of that legacy.”

As he put it, Colbert is not worried about the landing strip. “I know it’s coming to the end in May, but I’m going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane. Absolutely beautiful. And I got nothing else on my mind," he explained.

FAQs:

Why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ending?

CBS canceled the show in July after 10 seasons.

When will The Late Show officially end?

The final episode is scheduled for May 2026.

What award did Colbert win at the 2025 Emmys?

He won the award for Outstanding Talk Series.

How did the audience react to his win?

He received a standing ovation.

Who does Colbert credit for the show’s success?

He praised his writers and production team.