Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): Seth Rogen wins Best Actor for The Studio

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday. Seth Rogen accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for The Studio at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday.(Invision for the Television Academy)

Among the early winners are Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and Katherine LaNasa, while Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower scored wins for their performances in Severance.

Severance leads the night as the most-nominated series overall. Apple TV dominates the field with its two heavy hitters, Severance and The Studio.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

The Emmys are broadcasting live on CBS. Viewers with Paramount with Showtime can stream the show in real time, while standard Paramount subscribers will be able to watch it starting Monday through September 21.

Full list of winners (updated live):

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks: Winner

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio: Winner

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Tramell Tillman, Severance: Winner

John Tuturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt: Winner

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: Winner

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance: Winner

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat