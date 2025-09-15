Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): Seth Rogen wins Best Actor for The Studio
Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): The show is taking place in LA, featuring early winners Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and Katherine LaNasa.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday.
Among the early winners are Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and Katherine LaNasa, while Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower scored wins for their performances in Severance.
Severance leads the night as the most-nominated series overall. Apple TV dominates the field with its two heavy hitters, Severance and The Studio.
The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.
The Emmys are broadcasting live on CBS. Viewers with Paramount with Showtime can stream the show in real time, while standard Paramount subscribers will be able to watch it starting Monday through September 21.
Full list of winners (updated live):
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks: Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio: Winner
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Tramell Tillman, Severance: Winner
John Tuturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt: Winner
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: Winner
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance: Winner
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat