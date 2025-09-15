Adolescence at 2025 Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest Emmy winner, creator Stephen Graham ends speech with ‘namaste’

Other wins

The wins for Adolescence didn’t just stop there. The series swept major categories, winning Best Limited Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, and a second acting win for Erin Doherty, who bagged Best Supporting Actress. But the show’s biggest cheer came for Stephen Graham, who won Outstanding Lead Actor for his gripping portrayal of Eddie Miller. His heartfelt thanks to his wife, cast, and crew — followed by a “Namaste everyone” — won him a standing ovation and even a nod from Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated his win on Instagram.