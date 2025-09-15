Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Adolescence at 2025 Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest Emmy winner, creator Stephen Graham ends speech with ‘namaste’

    Adolescence dominated the 77th Emmys, clinching awards for acting, writing, and directing, with Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper leading the big wins

    Published on: Sep 15, 2025 1:03 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held yesterday (September 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, turned out to be a night of big wins. While heavyweights like Succession and The Studio bagged their fair share of trophies, it was Netflix’s Adolescence that stole the spotlight and rewrote Emmy history.

    Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham
    Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham

    The breakout star of the night was 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male Emmy winner ever, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. “This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to a kid like me,” he said in his acceptance speech, calling the moment “just so surreal.”

    Other wins

    The wins for Adolescence didn’t just stop there. The series swept major categories, winning Best Limited Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, and a second acting win for Erin Doherty, who bagged Best Supporting Actress. But the show’s biggest cheer came for Stephen Graham, who won Outstanding Lead Actor for his gripping portrayal of Eddie Miller. His heartfelt thanks to his wife, cast, and crew — followed by a “Namaste everyone” — won him a standing ovation and even a nod from Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated his win on Instagram.

    About the show

    The four-part limited series has been making waves ever since its release in March this year, amassing 140 million views in its first three months. Known for its daring storytelling, the most unique thing about the show is how each episode is shot in a single, continuous take — a tactic that worked on pulling audiences into the heart of its tension-filled narrative.

    As for the plotline, Adolescence tells the haunting story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murdering a teenage girl who goes to his school. It further explores the devastating ripple effects on his family while raising urgent questions about youth, violence and online culture.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Adolescence At 2025 Emmys: Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Emmy Winner, Creator Stephen Graham Ends Speech With ‘namaste’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Adolescence At 2025 Emmys: Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Emmy Winner, Creator Stephen Graham Ends Speech With ‘namaste’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes