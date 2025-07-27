David Letterman blasts CBS and Paramount for canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: ‘Pure cowardice’

David Letterman has slammed CBS and Paramount for canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Letterman, who created the late night show over three decades ago, accused CBS of “pure cowardice,” Fox News reported. David Letterman created The Late Show nearly 32 years ago(AP)

Appearing on The Barbara Gaines Show, a podcast hosted by his former executive producer, David Letterman said he did not believe the claim that Stephen Colbert’s was canceled for financial reasons. The comedian also talked about Paramount’s $16 million settlement with US President Donald Trump and theorized that the deal was linked to The Late Show’s cancellation.

This is not the first time the television host has slammed CBS’ decision. The 78-year-old posted a montage of him roasting CBS throughout the years after The Late Show’s cancellation was announced.

David Letterman slams CBS and Paramount

"This is pure cowardice," Letterman said about CBS and Paramount’s decision. "They did not do the correct thing. They did not handle Stephen Colbert — the face of that network — in the way he deserves to have been handled," he explained.

He questioned the claims of the financial losses that Colbert’s show was reportedly facing. "I’ll bet they were losing this kind of money a month ago. I’ll bet they were losing this kind of money six weeks ago. Or they have never been losing money," the television host claimed.

David Letterman on Paramount’s settlement with Donald Trump

Letterman also spoke his mind on Paramount’s decision to settle with Trump over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The move came ahead of Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

On Thursday, federal regulators stated that they had voted to approve the merger, valued at $8 billion. Furthermore, Skydance CEO David Ellison has promised to eliminate all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs at Paramount, NPR reported. Skydance has not denied Trump's claims that the network will run public service announcements worth $20 million that were consistent with his ideological beliefs.

David Letterman said that Skydance Media, which would soon be the new owners of Paramount, wanted to avoid any trouble with Trump, which is why they got rid of Colbert, who is an outspoken critic of the president, before the acquisition. As per Fox News, the chat show host David Ellison, as "the Oracle twins" on the podcast.

"The Ellison twins, the Oracle boys, they don’t want any trouble along the lines of freedom of the press or free speech or freedom of expression," David Letterman claimed. "They don’t want to get their hands dirty. They don’t want the government going after them, because that concept of freedom of the press and freedom of speech — that’s so old-fashioned," he explained.

FAQs

What did David Letterman say about the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show?

He called it an act of “pure cowardice.”

Was David Letterman part of The Late Show?

Yes, he was the creator of the series.

When will the last episode of Stephen Colbert’s show air?

The show will end in 2026.