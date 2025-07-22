Animated Trump hugs Paramount on ‘Coldplay kiss cam’ in Stephen Colbert’s Late Show | Watch

Stephen Colbert is in no way going gently into the good night after CBS, and parent company Paramount, scrapped The Late Show. Apart from f-bombs directed at US President Donald Trump, Colbert also hopped in on the viral Coldplay concert kiss cam fiasco, with a personalized punchline. The camera stopped on a cartoon of Trump cuddling the Paramount logo, only to let it go abruptly, when on screen. Screengrab of video(X/@PopCrave)

Watch: Colbert pokes fun at Trump and Paramount

Colbert had fellow late-night hosts in attendance, in a show of solidarity. Among them were The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart, Late Night’s Seth Meyers, and Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver.

Parodying Coldplay's viral moment from last week, Colbert had “Weird Al” Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda come out and sing Viva la Vida, with the camera showing the audience.

Those seen on screen included CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Adam Sandler, and Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Christopher McDonald, along with the late-night show hosts.

Then, the camera stopped on a cartoon of Trump cuddling the Paramount logo, only to let it go abruptly, when on screen.

Colbert proceeded to halt the music and informed the performers their song was ‘cancelled’.

Colbert also proceeded to tell the President to go ‘f-’ himself. The antagonism stems from the fact that Colbert had called out Paramount settling a lawsuit with Trump as a ‘big, fat bribe. ’ The move came amid Paramount trying to get the US government to give its nod to a $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

What is the Coldplay kiss cam row

The Coldplay kiss cam has become a viral sensation after the band caught then-Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, cozying up to the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, at the Boston concert.

The two, married to other people, were seen hugging, but immediately broke it off when they realized they were on camera, sparking rumours of an affair. Since then, the company has placed them on leave and is probing the matter, while Byron has stepped down from his position as CEO.