Watch. AI turns Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s kiss cam panic into hilarious spoof: ‘How dare you catch me cheating…’

A hilarious moment from Coldplay's Boston concert turned into a corporate cheating scandal after frontman Chris Martin accidentally outed two people cheating. The people at the centre of the controversy turned out to be the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and his HR Chief, Kristin Cabot, who are both married to other people. The kiss cam clip resulted in a flood of memes and recreation of the scene in different scenarios. Now, AI has reimagined the viral moment, and Byron's hilarious reaction caught netizens' attention. A Coldplay concert in Boston led to a cheating scandal involving CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. (Source: X)

Recreated AI video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's viral moment

The hilarious moment as both Byron and Cabot tried to hide themselves from the kiss cam after being flashed on the Jumbotron screen soon became a meme template. Many influencers recreated the video, while some edited the video into different situations and contexts.

However, an AI video shows how the two would have reacted differently than trying to cover their faces. According to the clip, as soon as their faces flashed on the Jumbotron screen, a furious Byron said, “How dare you catch me cheating without my consent? I am suing," opposite to how he dived behind the barriers in the real clip.

Meanwhile, Cabot was seen with a shocked expression on her face and eyes wide as she looked from the camera to the Astronomer CEO and looked down. In the original clip, she was left defending herself as she tried to cover her face with her hands.

Netizens react to the AI meme of Byron and Cabot

A user on X wrote, “Caught cheating without his consent, man let's public forum know it's BS." A second user wrote, “bro needs to be promoted to founder.” A third user wrote, “The fact that he is such a narcissist.”

Another user wrote, “LMMFAO - the showed guilt from the getgo. Amateurs.” One user wrote, “Yeah, those Coldplay AI memes are really something else. So fun to see!”