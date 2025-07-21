New Megan Kerrigan Byron Facebook account emerges amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot controversy

Megan Kerrigan Byron, the wife of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, changed her last name on Facebook and later deactivated her account just hours after a viral “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert showed her husband appearing to cuddle with the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Megan Kerrigan (L) and the 'kiss cam' photo of Andy Byron with Kristine Cabot. (X and Facebook)

Now, three days later, a new Facebook account has surfaced under the name Megan Kerrigan. The first post, dated July 19, directly addresses the scandal and ends with the line: "I will take my children and leave this repulsive man behind."

One of the posts reads, “I believed him but it turns out that during those times He was with another woman. I naively thought he was working hard for our family, for our children but the kiss caught on camera at the concert shattered everything seeing Andy and Kristen Cabot cuddle together then hurriedly separating when they noticed the camera brought me a level of humiliation and pain, I cannot even describe, I cannot accept and his actions.”

A follow-up post continues, “Hello, My name is Megan Kerrigan — no longer Megan Byron. Today, I officially dropped his last name. And while it may seem like just a formality to some, to me… it was closure. I didn’t make this decision out of bitterness. I made it out of peace. I gave my heart, my loyalty, and my name to a man who couldn’t even respect me in private — let alone in public.”

The newly created account has gained over 7,600 followers in just two days, with many users commenting in support of Kerrigan.

However, as of now, there is no verification that the account actually belongs to Megan Kerrigan. Given the lack of confirmation, it is likely a fake account.