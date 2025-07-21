How rich is Andrew Cabot? Kristin Cabot's husband comes from one of Boston’s wealthiest families

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted with the HR head of his company, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert – and their reaction to being on the kiss cam sparked affair rumors. Since then, Byron and Cabot were both put on leave by the company, and Byron has now resigned as well. Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum.(X/@candybarr2009)

Who is Kristin Cabot's husband?

Both Byron and Cabot were married, with Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan dropping her husband's last name from her social media profile after the kiss cam incident went viral online.

Social media posts suggest that Kristin, meanwhile, is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum.

How rich is Kristin Cabot's husband's family?

Kristin Cabot's husband's family wealth goes back generations, with the rum brand having been founded by the ‘original’ Andrew Cabot.

A New York Times profile in 1972 reported the Cabot wealth to be $200 million, which the New York Post reported would be $15.4 billion in 2025.

The publication also reported that Kristin and her husband had bought a $2.2 million house on the Hampshire coast earlier in 2025.

Reportedly, the family is extremely well known in Boston, and it is locally said that the ‘Cabots speak only to God.’

The local poem goes “And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God”, the NY Post reported.

How did the Cabot family make its wealth?

The Cabot family mainly made its fortune in soot, or ‘carbon black’, which is a key ingredient in car tires. Family members have, since then, been behind several businesses, including the rum company.

Samuel Cabot, the family patriarch, kickstarted their wealth by marrying Eliza Perkins, the daughter of a wealthy merchant trader.

Reportedly, in the earlier days, the Cabots used to be seafarers and merchants, who had partaken in the opium and slave trade in the early 19th century.

They have also shared part of their wealth with New England institutions like Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Norwich University, and the Perkins School for the blind.

Reportedly, Francis Cabot, one of the family members, once remarked that the Cabots were only interested in two things over the years - ‘marrying rich women, and group singing.’