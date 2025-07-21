Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s kiss cam scandal has prompted conversations around privacy at concerts. Byron was caught on camera cuddling with his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during the band’s recent performance in Boston. Coldplay to blame for Andy Byron kiss cam scandal? Netizens open up about rule breakers' 'common tactic' (X)

While the kiss cam saga and conversations around it have refused to die down, netizens have weighed in on whether Coldplay is to be blamed for the scandal. Reddit users discussed the matter in response to a user who asked, “Some are blaming Coldplay for causing the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cheating scandal. In your opinion, is it somewhat the band's fault?”

‘A common tactic is for rule breakers to blame those who exposed them’

Most Reddit users believe it is unfair to blame Coldplay. “Certainly not. A common tactic is for rule breakers to blame those who exposed them as if that were the problem,” one user commented in response to the question. “No, just because you were caught does not shift the blame onto others. They are to blame for their own actions,” another wrote. “Not at all. You consent to being shown on the big screen when you buy the tickets. It's written right there in the fine print that nobody reads. It's no different than if you play hooky from work to go to a baseball game and end up catching a home run ball or something,” one user said, while another wrote, “Nope, stupid games stupid prizes. Getting caught is a risk you run when you cheat.”

“There is exactly one person to blame. Byron,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not one bit. I'm sure the ticket includes verbiage preserving the bands/venue right to film as well.” “No, but I think this whole thing hurts the cheated on ones most. It would be much better to ignore this, as person not directly involved,” one user suggested.

Astronomer has said Byron resigned after the scandal. The technology company’s board of directors accepted the resignation on Saturday, July 19.