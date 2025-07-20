Kristin Cabot's husband, a look-alike of Andy Byron? New twist in Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga

Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer HR chief who was spotted cuddling with CEO Andy Byron at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday, is yet to address the ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’ allegations. She has deleted her LinkedIn and other social media profiles amid the scandal. The New York Post on Friday reported that Cabot has been married to another CEO, Massachusetts-based rum company Privateer Rum's Andrew Cabot. Now, a report pointed out that Byron and Andrew look similar. Kristin Cabot's husband, Andrew, and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byrton are involved in the Coldplay 'kiss cam' saga(X)

The Daily Beast on Saturday published a story titled - ‘Kiss Cam CEO’s Sidepiece Was Cheating Too—On a Look-Alike CEO’.

While Byron has resigned in the fallout of the scandal, Astronomer is yet to announce whether Cabot has made a decision about her future in the company. She is currently the Chief People Officer at the company and, as per an Axios report, has been placed on administrative leave.

According to The New York Post, Kristin and Andrew co-own an apartment in Rye, New Hampshire. The latter has served as Privateer Rum's CEO and COO since at least 2023. He is the descendant of the original Andrew Cabot, who was an 18th-century rum distiller, as per the website. Kristin Cabot has been an advisory board member at Privateer Rum since September 2020, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn page.

Photos of the two Cabots have been doing rounds on social media, and now X users claim that Andrew and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron look ‘very similar’.

Andy Byron resigns

In a statement on LinkedIn, Astronomer confirmed that Byron has resigned.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not,” the statement read.