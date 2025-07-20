Astronomer takes subtle dig at Andy Byron post-resignation amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row; makes massive move

Astronomer appeared to take a subtle dig at former CEO Andy Byron, who resigned following the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga, and HR chief Kristin Cabot on Saturday. The company announced that Byron has submitted his resignation, and co-founder Pete DeJoy has assumed the role of interim CEO. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Announcing the resignation on LinkedIn, Astronomer reiterated that it is ‘committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding’. The post came days after Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were spotted cuddling at a Coldplay concert in Boston.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company continued. “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

Neither Byron nor Cabot have issued a statement about the ‘affair’ scandal yet.

Astronomer makes massive decision

Amid the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row, Astronomer has now blocked the comment section on its LinkedIn posts. The company has also deleted its first remarks on the situation.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the first remarks read.

Astronomer further clarified that Alyssa Stoddard, who was speculated as the woman next to Byron and Cabot, was not at the concert.

This comes after Byron and Cabot were spotted embracing at the Coldplay concert. As the two ducked and hid their faces, frontman Chris Martin said: “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

Amid the viral frenzy, Astronomer first said that Byron had been placed on leave.