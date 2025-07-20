Following former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s kiss cam scandal, T-shirts mocking the viral Coldplay moment are being sold online. Online marketplace Etsy now has T-shirts bearing phrases like “I took my sidepiece to the Coldplay concert and it ruined my life,” mocking the moment Byron was caught on camera cuddling with his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during the band’s recent performance in Boston. Andy Byron scandal: Amid ‘kiss cam’ saga, Etsy sells ‘I took my sidepiece to the Coldplay concert’ T-shirts (X, etsy.com)

The T-shirts are being sold on Etsy for £17.47 ($23.43). The description reads, “Make a bold statement with this hilarious and edgy concert-themed t-shirt! Featuring the viral phrase "I Took My Sidepiece to the Coldplay Concert and It Ruined My Life", this tee is perfect for music lovers with a sense of humor. Whether you're rocking it at a festival, gifting it to a friend, or sparking laughs on the street, this shirt is sure to turn heads.”

Byron and Cabot have gone viral after they appeared on the stadium's big screen. Byron was seen with his arms wrapped around Cabot – a moment that was revealed during one of the band’s interactive crowd segments. While Byron is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, Cabot is believed to be single.

When the pair realized they were being shown on the big screen, Cabot’s hands flew to her face as she spun away from the camera, and Byron was seen ducking out of the frame too. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said.

Andy Byron resigns

Astronomer has said Byron resigned after the scandal. The technology company’s board of directors accepted the resignation on Saturday, July 19, and said it will start looking for a replacement. The company previously said that it has launched a formal investigation into Byron after the video surfaced.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the New York company said.