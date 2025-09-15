Jenna Ortega channels Isabella Rossellini with Death Becomes Her-inspired dress at 2025 Emmys

Jenna Ortega stole the spotlight at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday night. The Wednesday star, 22, walked the red carpet in a bold Givenchy design. Her looks instantly reminded fans of Isabella Rossellini’s character Lisle von Rhuman from the 1992 cult film Death Becomes Her. Jenna Ortega arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega's 2025 Emmy Awards outfit

Ortega’s outfit was designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The ensemble featured multicolored jewels and crystals arranged in a net-like pattern, covering both the front and back of her torso. She paired the top with a black column skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

The People reported that style journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi featured multicolored jewels and crystals arranged in a net-like pattern over her torso. She paired the jeweled top with a sleek black column skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

The details fit Ortega’s gothic-leaning style perfectly. “It is made of extra-large jewels and not much else,” Rassi joked during E!’s live coverage, adding that the look was sure to dominate social feeds.

Fan reactions to Jenna Ortega’s 2025 Emmy Awards outfit

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to connect the dots to Rossellini’s immortal Lisle von Rhuman character. One user wrote, “JENNA ORTEGA WEARING DEATH BECOMES HER OMG” while another added, “Jenna Ortega at the Emmys is giving Isabella Rossellini’s character in Death Becomes Her (1992).” Another user commented “jenna ortega in sarah burton’s givenchy at the emmys…I HAVE NO WORDS".

Jenna Ortega's history of method dressing

The 2025 Emmy Awards are not the first time Ortega has used fashion to channel screen icons. During press events for Wednesday, her wardrobe often leaned into her character’s gothic style.

She took it even further while promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024, wearing striped suits inspired by Michael Keaton’s character and recreating Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz outfits, including the famous red wedding dress. Ortega’s Givenchy look was one of the most talked-about moments at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

FAQs:

Who designed Jenna Ortega’s 2025 Emmys look?

Sarah Burton for Givenchy.

What movie did her outfit reference?

Isabella Rossellini’s Lisle von Rhuman costume in Death Becomes Her (1992).

Has Ortega done this before?

Yes, she is known for method dressing, especially during the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour.