Not Jenna Ortega: This ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 star is the richest with a $150 million net worth

Netflix’s gothic phenomenon, Wednesday, has returned with its second season, blending mystery, macabre humor, and supernatural intrigue under Tim Burton’s creative vision. While Jenna Ortega’s darkly magnetic performance as Wednesday Addams remains at the heart of the series, the expanded cast brings both fresh faces and veteran stars to the Nevermore Academy. Fans can catch all the latest episodes of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

Off-screen, however, the cast members’ fortunes differ dramatically with one actor holding the title of the richest in the ensemble.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega reprises her breakout role as Wednesday, the sharp-witted psychic sleuth navigating fresh mysteries at Nevermore Academy. The 20-year-old’s global recognition from Wednesday has boosted her net worth to an estimated $5 million: a strong figure for her age, though far from the highest among her castmates, The Richest reported.

Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan, who portrays Tyler Galpin, a charming barista turned Hyde monster, holds an estimated net worth of $400,000. Doohan’s career spanning indie film to TV appearances including a role in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again has helped him generate wealth in recent times.

Billie Piper

Somehow able to bridge the very distinguished dual legacy of esteemed actor and once-at-the-peak of teen pop stardom with Season Two as Isadora Capri, Head of Music at Nevermore, Billie Piper culminates her versatility. With estimated earnings of $12 million, a third of which she took home as royalties, Billie Piper has, over two decades, successfully made a name for herself in the television arena, with titles such as Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, and I Hate Suzie.

Luis Guzmán

Luis Guzmán returns to play the charming yet mysterious Gomez Addams. His career spans over 40 years, and some box-office hits like Traffic, Boogie Nights, and Narcos have set expectations on a $13-million scale for him. He is firmly established in Hollywood as a veteran respected for his supporting roles.

Steve Buscemi

Debuting as Barry Dort, Nevermore's new pyro-kinetic principal, is legendary Steve Buscemi. His name draws heavy acclaim from decades of work, among which include Reservoir Dogs, Boardwalk Empire, and Fargo. His long career has amassed an estimated $35 million, placing him among the wealthiest stars in the cast.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

At the very top stands Catherine Zeta-Jones, who returns as the elegant yet ominous Morticia Addams. With an Academy Award, blockbuster roles in Chicago and Traffic, and lucrative endorsements, Zeta-Jones boasts an estimated $150 million net worth. Her decades of Hollywood stardom and global recognition make her the undisputed wealthiest member of the Wednesday cast, the Richest report states.

FAQs

Q1: Who is the richest cast member of Wednesday Season 2?

Catherine Zeta-Jones has an estimated net worth of $150 million making her the wealthiest

Q2: How much is Jenna Ortega’s net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $5 million, fueled by her breakout success in Wednesday and horror films.

Q3: What is Steve Buscemi’s net worth?

Buscemi has a net worth of about $35 million from his decades-long career in film and television.

Q4: Who is the least wealthy among the main cast?

Hunter Doohan, with an estimated $400,000 net worth, though his career is on the rise.