Did Jenna Ortega get buccal fat removal? Fans react to her bold new look

Jenna Ortega, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams, is once again making headlines - not only for her amazing acting, but also for her noticeably “changed” looks. The 22-year-old actress stepped out for the Paris premiere of Wednesday Season 2 wearing a bold ensemble and sculpted makeup, but it wasn’t just the fashion that caught fans’ eyes. Jenna Ortega lands in hot water for her Wednesday premier look, after fans speculate buccal fat removal surgery.(AP)

Social media was quick to point out changes in her facial features, particularly her slimmer cheeks and sharper jawline. Many speculated that she may have undergone buccal fat removal, a controversial cosmetic procedure growing popular in Hollywood. While Ortega has made no public comment, the transformation ignited fierce debate online - about unrealistic beauty standards in Hollywood and the pressure young women face in the public eye.

The Wednesday star's sculpted look sparks cosmetic surgery row.(AP)

What is buccal fat removal surgery?

Buccal fat removal, also known as bichectomy, is a cosmetic surgery in which fat pads are removed from the cheeks to create a more contoured, hollowed look. The fat is accessed through incisions inside the mouth, meaning there are no visible scars.

Everyone has different levels of buccal fat, and its removal can significantly alter the appearance of the face. While some undergo the procedure to achieve a more mature or angular look, critics argue that it can prematurely age a person and erase the natural fullness associated with youth.

Makeup, surgery, or misunderstanding?

Fans online were quick to react, and not all comments were kind, with reactions to her changed look ranging from harsh criticism to passionate defense.

One viral tweet bluntly declared, “Jenna Ortega looks horrible after her buccal fat removal.” Others went even further: “Whoever gave Jenna Ortega the idea to do buccal fat removal should be arrested and jailed in the Gulag ” and “Her surgeon should be taken out back.” The most brutal take compared the result to “every girl that gets buccal fat removal just ends up looking like Rocky Dennis.”

Others took issue not just with Ortega’s look but with those defending it. “The women defending Jenna Ortega's buccal fat removal and bleached eyebrows are examples of the female intrasexual competition,” one user wrote.

But alongside the vitriol came strong pushback. Some fans dismissed the rumours entirely, arguing her face appears different due to styling and makeup alone. “To everyone who accused Jenna of getting that stupid ass buccal fat surgery… you do not understand the power of eyebrows and dramatic makeup,” one fan shot back.

Others agreed the changes were exaggerated, pointing to high fashion aesthetics and red carpet lighting: “Her facial composition literally looks the same. The only illusions are highlight and contour, including her bleached brows… that’s it.”

Still, for every fan claiming it’s just makeup, others saw signs of permanent change. “Buccal fat removal is so f--king cringe. Jenna Ortega looks 80 years old now,” one user declared.

Some also questioned the comparisons being made, noting that fans are contrasting a posed, unsmiling photo with older images of her smiling. “Obviously, her cheeks are going to look fuller there,” one commenter pointed out. “I don't believe she had a buccal fat removal done at all.”

The controversy around Jenna Ortega’s appearance taps into a broader Hollywood trend, where a growing number of young actresses - from Millie Bobby Brown to Anya Taylor-Joy - are drawing speculation over increasingly sculpted looks. Critics argue this promotes unattainable beauty standards, while fans urge more transparency from celebrities who influence young audiences navigating an age of filters and aesthetic pressure. Though Ortega has not addressed the rumours, her silence has only intensified the speculation - and the wider cultural conversation it’s sparked.