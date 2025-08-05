EXCLUSIVE| Jenna Ortega on her Wednesday dance going viral globally: It was unexpected

Jenna Ortega-starrer supernatural dark comedy series Wednesday released in 2022 and immediately became a global phenomenon. As the series gears up for the release of its second season, the actor exclusively tells us how the success of the show has impacted her life. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

As much love as the show got, Jenna Ortega’s special ‘Wednesday dance’ from season one also got viral. Ask her about that global craze and she says, “It's an honour and it was very unexpected. Oftentimes, you make these jobs and you never know what will come of them, or if anyone will watch them. So, the reception and excitement for what we worked on and accomplished here in season one is just something that I'm very grateful for and it still surprises me.”

Watch the full interview here:

The global success of the Netflix show Wednesday has also come with a lot of limelight. How is she handling being under the spotlight? “It's been a pretty tremendous impact and an unexpected one. I have just been grateful and honored. It's such a pleasure as you hope that you're able to connect with people when you do these things and maybe it matters to someone, and it does,” Jenna responds.

The actor adds, “In my personal life, yes, it's been a great change and one that takes a lot of getting accustomed to, but I also think it's good to not fully succumb to that. So, it's interesting finding the balance, but ultimately I just kind of try to not put that pressure on the show and go about my daily life the way that suits me best. It's a learning curve for sure, but it's been a great education.”

Based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams, the show saw Jenna take up the titular role of a morbid and emotionally reserved child that is fascinated by the macabre, and solves a murder at her school. The series also highlights many socially relevant issues under the garb of satire. Does she see its impact in real life too? “I'm not sure that I've seen its general impact, but for me, in my personal life, I feel like that I kind of have the same outlook or similar stances on things. I am a very sarcastic and nihilistic person too,” she responds.

Jenna adds that she does see Wednesday become a part of the pop culture: “In general audiences, it's funny seeing girls who were once very colourful and expressive, try on eyeliner for the first time or try not to smile. I've seen people at birthday parties not breaking character and being very Wednesday. So, I see it like that.”