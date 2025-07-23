Netflix renews Wednesday for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 premiere, with a potential spinoff series in the cards

Wednesday fans have a reason to cheer! The most viewed English show on Netflix just got renewed for its third season, an early renewal given the second season is eyeing its release next month. This was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which also pointed out that a spinoff series is also in the works. (Also read: Wednesday Season 2 trailer: Jenna Ortega's heroine is on a mission to save Enid or ‘die trying’. Watch) The first part of Wednesday Season 2 hits Netflix next month.(Netflix)

A spinoff series?

Even as the details of the team exploring a spinoff are still top secret, the report added that Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said, “There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family.”

Jenna Ortega on her performance

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega opened up about looking back at her performance in the show and wondering whether she could have interpreted the character any differently. She added, “I don’t think I’ve ever shot a scene in my life that has not kept me up at night and given me nightmares. I can’t watch the stuff that I do because I don’t think I would ever show my face again. I was 17 or 18 when we started this, and I was so nervous and so scared. The first two weeks of production were some of the most chaotic, stressful moments in my career. When I see some of the old footage, I can see the confusion or the stress.”

Earlier this month, the trailer of the second season was released. It showed the return of Wednesday to Nevermore Academy, to navigate family, friends and old adversaries. It propels her into another year of mystery, mayhem, and monstrous secrets. Wednesday says, “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

The second season will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres on August 6, with episodes 1 to 4, while the last four episodes come out on September 3, 2025.