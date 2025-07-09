Wednesday Season 2 trailer: Jenna Ortega's heroine is on a mission to save Enid or ‘die trying’. Watch

Wednesday Addams is back! Fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the second season of the smash-hit show starring Jenna Ortega as the eponymous heroine. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the trailer of the show and unveiled what's in store for the girl as she steps into a delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega's show will release on Netflix in two parts.

Wednesday season 2 trailer

The trailer gave a sneak peek into what the main storyline of this season would be. In one scene, the viewer sees black tears rolling down Wednesday's eyes. Wednesday’s mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) asks, “I know what those tears mean. What did you see?” She replies, “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.” The trailer then gives a quick glimpse of the vision, where she stands near a graveyard, and the headstone reads “In memory of Enid Sinclair.” Enid catches Wednesday’s throat and shouts, “I died because of you!”

The rest of the trailer packs in a bunch of surprises and revelations as Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy to navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of mystery, mayhem, and monstrous secrets. Wednesday says, “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

Co-Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Miles Millar shared in a statement, “We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control and discovers that human interaction isn’t as easy as she thought.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Dropping this on a Wednesday was such a genius move.” A second fan said, “Love the fact that it's focusing on Enid and Wednesday's friendship.” Another fan wrote, “Emma Myers is so phenomenal. Enid and Wednesday are the yin and yang of human emotions.” A comment read, “I'll give this trailer props for not showing major plot points and just showing bits and pieces to keep us interested for the actual series. This is how a trailer should be done.”

The second season will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres on August 6, with episodes 1 to 4, while the last four episodes come out on September 3, 2025.