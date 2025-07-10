Is plastic surgery really painless? Doctor reveals the truth behind 8 common misconceptions

Plastic surgery is often surrounded by misconceptions and myths, which can discourage people from pursuing treatments that may offer significant physical, psychological, and medical benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anmol Chugh, associate director - plastics and aesthetics centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “While the term plastic surgery might evoke images of celebrity facelifts or cosmetic enhancements, the field is much broader and more medically significant.” The doctor debunked a few myths associated with plastic surgery: (Freepik)

Myth 1: Plastic surgery is only for vanity or celebrities.

Fact: While cosmetic procedures often aim to enhance appearance, plastic surgery also includes reconstructive surgeries that address medical issues. These include procedures for burn victims, cleft lip and palate repair, breast reconstruction after mastectomy, and skin grafts after accidents. Most plastic surgery patients are everyday people seeking to restore function, reduce discomfort, or improve self-esteem.

Myth 2: Plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are the same.

Fact: Plastic surgery is a broader specialty that includes both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Reconstructive surgery is often necessary for medical reasons, whereas cosmetic surgery is elective and done to improve appearance. A board-certified plastic surgeon has training in both areas and can offer more comprehensive care than someone trained only in cosmetic procedures.

Myth 3: Plastic surgery results are always obvious or fake looking.

Fact: When done by qualified, board-certified surgeons, plastic surgery can produce very natural-looking results. Modern techniques emphasize subtlety, harmony, and enhancing natural features rather than drastically altering them. The goal is often to refresh or restore appearance, not to create an entirely new face or body.



Myth 4: Plastic surgery is risk-free and painless.

Fact: Like any surgery, plastic surgery comes with risks such as infection, scarring, or anesthesia-related complications. Pain, swelling, and bruising are common during recovery. A skilled surgeon will discuss these risks in detail and manage them carefully, but patients must have realistic expectations and follow pre- operative and post-operative care instructions closely.

Myth 5: You can get the results you want by showing a photo.

Fact: Each individual’s anatomy, skin type, age, and health history affect surgical outcomes. While images can help express a patient’s desires, it is unrealistic to expect to look exactly like someone else. A responsible surgeon will guide patients toward realistic, achievable results based on their unique features.

Myth 6: Cosmetic procedures are only for women.

Fact: Men are increasingly turning to plastic surgery for both cosmetic and medical reasons. Common procedures among men include rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), gynecomastia surgery (male breast reduction), liposuction, and hair transplants. The stigma around men seeking aesthetic improvements is diminishing as society becomes more open to self-care for all genders.

Myth 7: Non-surgical treatments like Botox and fillers are risk-free.

Fact: Although minimally invasive, non-surgical treatments carry risks, especially when performed by unqualified individuals. Side effects can include infection, allergic reactions, asymmetry, and in rare cases, serious complications like tissue damage. Always choose a licensed and experienced provider.

Myth 8: Once you have plastic surgery, you don’t need to take care of your body.

Fact: Surgical enhancements do not replace a healthy lifestyle. For long-lasting results, patients must maintain good skincare, exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and avoid habits like smoking or excessive sun exposure, which can reverse or diminish surgical benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.