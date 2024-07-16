Is it only for the rich and famous? 7 plastic surgery myths debunked

Plastic surgery refers to the surgical procedure of functional, structural and aesthetic restoration of defects or deformities in parts of the body. It helps in improving function as well as appearance. However, there are certain myths associated with this medical procedure which make people develop fear of it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vipul Nanda, Chief-Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, said, “Plastic surgery is generally misunderstood, with many myths and misconceptions surrounding it. It's important to dispel these myths so that we can better appreciate the complexities and benefits of plastic surgery, whether for reconstructive or cosmetic purposes.” "Plastic surgery is generally misunderstood, with many myths and misconceptions surrounding it," said Dr. Vipul Nanda.(Unsplash)

Myth: Plastic surgery is the easy way out

Truth: Even though plastic surgery helps in better function and appearance, a thorough medical evaluation, healthy habits are required to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Myth: Plastic surgery is always obvious

Truth: Well-done plastic surgery can be very subtle, thanks to the advances in surgical techniques and a focus on natural-looking results. Skilled surgeons aim to enhance features while maintaining harmony with the patient's natural appearance, making the changes often undetectable to others.

Myth: Plastic surgery is only for the rich and famous

Truth: Even though celebrities often make headlines for their cosmetic surgeries, plastic surgery as a procedure is accessible to the broader population for aesthetic and functional reconstruction.

Myth: Plastic surgery is dangerous and unregulated

Truth: Plastic surgery is highly regulated, with rigorous standards and certification processes for practitioners. Like any surgery, there are inherent risks, but these are managed in a very secure manner with effective safety protocols.

Myth: Plastic surgery can fix anything

Truth: It is important for patients to have realistic expectations and understand that while surgery can improve appearance and function, it cannot change fundamental aspects of one's identity or ensure inner satisfaction.

Myth: Recovery from plastic surgery is instant

Truth: Like any other surgical procedure, recovery time in plastic surgery also varies. Some surgeries require extensive healing periods, and patients must follow post-operative care instructions diligently.

Myth: Plastic surgery is purely cosmetic

Truth: Plastic surgery encompasses both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Reconstructive surgery addresses medical conditions, traumatic injuries, and congenital anomalies, significantly improving patients' quality of life and functionality, surpassing just aesthetic improvements.