Cardiologist warns against anti ageing injections post Shefali Jariwala death, plastic surgeon reveals if they even work

Shefali Jariwala's untimely death at 42 has come as a shock and raised concerns over cosmetic procedures like anti-ageing injections. The Kaanta Laga fame actor and model died on June 27 in Mumbai. The exact cause of her death is still under investigation. However, multiple reports suggest that Shefali's death might be linked to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and gastric issues, potentially triggered by an anti-ageing injection she took on an empty stomach. In the light of Shefali Jariwala's death, a cardiologist and plastic surgeon talk about anti-ageing injections, if they actually work, what are the risks of taking them, and more.(Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kusnur, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Goa, and Dr Karthik Shrinivas Tallam, senior consultant, plastic and reconstructive surgery, Manipal Hospital Varthur, talked about anti-ageing injections – if they actually work, what are the risks of taking them, and more.

No proven research substantiates existence of ‘anti-ageing therapies’

According to Dr Kusnur, a cardiologist, “There is no proven research in medical literature substantiating the existence of any ‘anti-ageing therapies’; however, several beauty consultants claim cosmetic benefits by administering different compounds.”

Certain additives in anti-ageing injections may cause allergic reactions or anaphylaxis, causing blood pressure to fall to dangerous levels, thereby precipitating a cardiac arrest.

The cardiologist stressed that these injections cover a diverse range of substances, like Botox, which has been used for wrinkle treatment for many years. As for Shefali, speculations are rife that she took Glutathione injections for anti-ageing treatment.

“Any therapy which is not medically supervised or indicated is best avoided. In the absence of any verified data relating to the formulation and production of these substances, as well as their therapeutic effects on the human body, it would be very difficult to ascertain the damage they cause. In this instance, certain additives might have caused allergic reactions or anaphylaxis, causing blood pressure to fall to dangerous levels, thereby precipitating a cardiac arrest,” Dr Kusnur explained.

‘Debatable whether such treatments will work for everyone’

Dr Karthik Shrinivas Tallam, a plastic surgeon, agrees that it is debatable whether anti-ageing treatments work for everyone, and advises people to ask a professional before getting the treatments done.

Giving examples of a few anti-ageing treatments, Dr Shrinivas said:

Anti-ageing treatments can be IV injections, skin or subcutaneous injections.

Anti-ageing injections given by an IV are glutathione injections. These injections act as an antioxidant. Oxidation of cells leads to ageing; hence, antioxidants will slow the ageing of the cells.

He added, “Studies have not shown any increase in life span due to such treatments, but people do get lightening of skin colour and a glow in the skin due to such treatments. So, it is debatable whether such treatments will work for everyone.”

The plastic surgeon warned, “Skin and subcutaneous injections are fillers and Botox. All of these are safe and tested. Some individuals do get reactions like allergy and anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Treatments done by certified physicians at a standard hospital will have the least risks, as all of these risks will be assessed prior to the procedure, although the costs will be higher. Always get the procedures done at a certified hospital which has other specialities to take care of in case of an untoward event or complication.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.