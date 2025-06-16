Bryan Johnson’s $2M a year anti-ageing routine includes 40 supplements, 18-hour fast, red light and no food after 11 PM
Biohacker Bryan Johnson spends $2M a year to reverse ageing, his day begins at 4:30 AM with light therapy and ends with 40 supplements and strict sleep.
Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur turned dedicated biohacker, has made it his life’s mission to slow down or even reverse the ageing process. Through a strict daily regimen of medical testing, precision nutrition, exercise, and advanced therapies, he claims to have achieved the heart health of a 37-year-old, the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, and biological markers that defy his chronological age. (Also read: Extra virgin olive oil is 'better than Ozempic'? Here's what anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson said )
In a June 11 interview with This Morning, Bryan detailed his intense daily regimen, filled with light therapy, supplements, precise eating schedules, and constant self-monitoring.
What does Bryan Johnson’s morning routine look like
Bryan starts his mornings not with coffee but with a 10,000 Lux light blast at 4:30 AM, jumpstarting his internal clock well before sunrise. He records his body temperature using an ear thermometer, monitors his muscle-to-fat ratio, and begins a meticulous health regimen that would leave most athletes winded before breakfast.
By 5:30 AM, he’s in the gym, completing an intense hour of strength and endurance training. That’s followed by 20 minutes in a sauna heated to 200°F, six minutes of red and near-infrared light therapy, and 90 minutes inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, something he credits with restoring blood vessels and dramatically improving his gut health.
How Bryan manages his diet and sleep
Johnson claims this strict, data-heavy lifestyle has reversed his biological age and earned him the title of “the most measured person in human history.” His diet is plant-based, except for collagen peptide supplements. He eats exactly 2,250 calories per day, 10% below his maintenance needs, tracking every nutrient with precision. Each meal includes a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and he finishes eating by 11 AM, beginning an 18-hour fast.
Before fasting, he takes around 40 supplements, ranging from basic vitamins to specialised compounds like calcium alpha-ketoglutarate. Evenings are dedicated to relaxation, with no late-night screens or emails. Johnson journals nightly to clear his head, then sleeps for a carefully timed 8 hours and 34 minutes, feeding yet another data point in his quest for longevity.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.