Bryan Johnson’s $2M a year anti-ageing routine includes 40 supplements, 18-hour fast, red light and no food after 11 PM

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur turned dedicated biohacker, has made it his life's mission to slow down or even reverse the ageing process. Through a strict daily regimen of medical testing, precision nutrition, exercise, and advanced therapies, he claims to have achieved the heart health of a 37-year-old, the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, and biological markers that defy his chronological age. Inside Bryan Johnson's intense daily routine to achieve youthful health markers.

In a June 11 interview with This Morning, Bryan detailed his intense daily regimen, filled with light therapy, supplements, precise eating schedules, and constant self-monitoring.

What does Bryan Johnson’s morning routine look like

Bryan starts his mornings not with coffee but with a 10,000 Lux light blast at 4:30 AM, jumpstarting his internal clock well before sunrise. He records his body temperature using an ear thermometer, monitors his muscle-to-fat ratio, and begins a meticulous health regimen that would leave most athletes winded before breakfast.

By 5:30 AM, he’s in the gym, completing an intense hour of strength and endurance training. That’s followed by 20 minutes in a sauna heated to 200°F, six minutes of red and near-infrared light therapy, and 90 minutes inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, something he credits with restoring blood vessels and dramatically improving his gut health.

How Bryan manages his diet and sleep

Johnson claims this strict, data-heavy lifestyle has reversed his biological age and earned him the title of “the most measured person in human history.” His diet is plant-based, except for collagen peptide supplements. He eats exactly 2,250 calories per day, 10% below his maintenance needs, tracking every nutrient with precision. Each meal includes a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and he finishes eating by 11 AM, beginning an 18-hour fast.

Before fasting, he takes around 40 supplements, ranging from basic vitamins to specialised compounds like calcium alpha-ketoglutarate. Evenings are dedicated to relaxation, with no late-night screens or emails. Johnson journals nightly to clear his head, then sleeps for a carefully timed 8 hours and 34 minutes, feeding yet another data point in his quest for longevity.