Extra virgin olive oil is 'better than Ozempic'? Here's what anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson said

Bryan Johnson shares benefit of extra virgin olive oil

In an August 3, 2024 episode of All The Diary Of A CEO podcast, he said: “What things can I do in my life that are easy and actionable, and have a high impact? Extra virgin olive oil is very close to number 1. It is better than Ozempic. It is.”

While Ozempic is a medication specifically designed to regulate blood sugar and aid in weight loss, EVOO offers various health benefits that might make it a valuable addition to a weight loss diet. As per Bryan, both Ozempic and EVOO may stimulate the release of GLP-1, a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar levels. EVOO is a high-quality oil extracted from the first pressing of olives. It's considered one of the healthiest oils due to its rich nutritional profile and potential health benefits.

‘I have a tablespoon with every single meal’

He added, “There is a study, where people lost 5.2 pounds consuming EVOO for nine weeks (in addition to what they are currently eating). I think the quantity for the study was 45 ml daily or something like that; it is between 30-60 ml daily. But there's things, for example, like it reduces by over 60 percent invasive breast cancer, it reduces your blood sugar levels by 60 percent post a meal and your oxidised LDL levels. The bad thing is that your body is causing damage by 80 percent post a meal. So, I have a tablespoon (of olive oil) with every single meal and it is like the super of superfoods.”

While Bryan Johnson's statement that 'olive oil is better than Ozempic' might not be scientifically proven, EVOO's potential benefits make it a worthwhile addition to a healthy diet. While EVOO may not be a direct replacement for Ozempic, incorporating it into a balanced diet and lifestyle could have beneficial effects on weight management and glucose control, according to an August 2019 study published on Ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.