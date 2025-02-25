Ditch fast food or die early? Anti-ageing guru Bryan Johnson launches attack on popular fast food joints

Bryan Johnson, famously known as the anti-ageing influencer and millionaire, recently took to Instagram to make people aware about the addiction and health complications that fast foods can cause. In a video, Bryan pointed out the harmful implications of the food served by Chick-Fil-A, an American fast food chain specialising in chicken sandwiches. Also read | 10 popular junk foods that are ruining your child's health "Let’s be sober for a minute. There's nothing virtuous in this at all,” Bryan Johnson said in the video.(Instagram/@bryanjohnson_, Pexels)

“If Jesus was alive, he would not be serving French fries, that’s for sure. Next up is Chick-Fil-A. These guys are only open six days a week because they are closed for the Sabbath. Let’s be sober for a minute. There's nothing virtuous in this at all,” Bryan Johnson said in the video as he shared snippets of the American fast-food chain.

He further added that future humans are going to judge us for making harmful dietary choices - "Future humans are going to look back at you and say, those primitive ******** ate this shit? How dumb were they? Don't be dumb. This is just pure insanity." He also added logos of popular fast-food chains such as Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald's to make people aware about the harmful implications of the food served by them.

In the next part of the video, he reviewed the food items from the fast-food chains. He pointed to the coffee served in fast food chains and added that it is straight sugar. Then he opened up the top of the burger and pointed, “I don’t even know what this is. This is just confusing.”

“So, realise, you are addicted and they are evil getting you to do things that shorten your life and accelerate disease. Don't do it. You’re better than this. I believe in you,” Bryan added in the video.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Bryan's video was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram followers. A comment from an Instagram user read, "Preach, I quit eating KFC and Chips. Used to eat the frequently and as a punishment I got fatty liver. Lost like 8 KG lost my workout progression. I feel foolish," while another comment read, "I stopped eating Chick-fil-A sometime last year. I would go like every 3 months when I'd get a craving but after the last time it felt like a rock in my stomach and I felt crappy for the rest of the day. Absolutely not worth it. Food should make us feel good." Another netizen commented, "Finally someone had a courage to say exactly what it is."

