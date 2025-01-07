Can ultra-processed foods raise cancer risk? Doctor explains the dangers

Processed foods contain additives that can improve their shelf lives. Unprocessed foods, on the other hand, are naturally procured and consumed without any additives. Ultra-processed foods contain more additives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pritam Kataria, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said, “Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives like artificial colors and flavors or stabilisers. Examples of these foods are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks.” Also read | Do you love processed foods? Shocking study reveals what it does to our muscles “Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats," said Dr Pritam Kataria.(Pexels)

“Researchers have found that a higher intake of ultra-processed foods (UPF) increases the risk of developing many types of cancer, including colorectal, breast and pancreatic cancers,” added Dr Pritam Kataria.

The many dangers of having ultra-processed foods:

The doctor further noted down the dangers of consuming ultra-processed foods:

A 12% increase in cancer risk.

A 10% rise in cardiovascular disease risk.

Contribution to obesity, which affects 27.8% of Indian adults.

Sugar spikes, raising the risk of diabetes.

High levels of trans fats, linked to heart disease.

Ultra-processed foods are low in nutritional value.(Pexels)

How to cut down ultra-processed foods from the diet?

Differentiate between processed and ultra-processed foods:

It's important to distinguish between processed and ultra-processed food options, because a lot of foods are processed before it's sold and it's not a bad word. Processes such as fermentation and canning can improve a food's nutritional value and extend its shelf life. Even some ultra-processed foods, like sweetened yogurt, may contain sugar, but they also contain valuable nutrients such as protein and calcium. Not all processed food is harmful.

Cut back on foods with lesser nutritional value:

The foods that we should cut back on are those that provide low nutritional value or those that contain ingredients that are harmful to health when eaten in excess.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.