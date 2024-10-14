Menu Explore
These 2 common, ultra-processed foods significantly raise heart disease risk: Study

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Oct 14, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Some ultra-processed foods may be worse than others; find out which ones may raise your risk of heart disease.

A recent study reveals that the type of ultra-processed food you eat could make all the difference in your heart health. According to the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health study, some ultra-processed foods may be worse than others – consumption of sugary or artificially sweetened drinks and processed meats may raise your risk of heart disease. Also read: Intake of ultra-processed foods associated with increased risk of death, study reveals

Consumption of sugary drinks is a risk factor for developing heart disease.
About the study

In the study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health, a group of researchers conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the link between ultra-processed food (UPF) intake and coronary heart disease (CHD), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and stroke in the US cohorts, supported by a systematic review and meta-analysis.

The researchers tracked the ultra-processed food intake of more than 200,000 health professionals and followed up with them for about three decades to see if they developed heart disease or stroke. UPFs — which represent 57 per cent of the US adult diet — typically contain excess calories, added sugars, sodium and unhealthy fats. UPF are products with ingredients that enhance profitability, taste, and shelf-life, often including additives like stabilizers, sweeteners, and emulsifiers.

The researchers divided the UPFs into 10 groups: bread and cereals (with the sub-groups of breakfast cereals, dark/whole-grain bread, and refined-grain bread); sauces, spreads, and condiments; packaged sweet snacks and desserts; packaged savoury snacks; sugar-sweetened beverages; processed red meat, poultry, and fish; ready-to-eat or heat dishes; yoghurt/dairy-based desserts; hard liquors; artificially sweetened beverages.

What the study found

The three most popular types of UPFs among were bread and cereals, sweet snacks and desserts, and ready-to-eat meals; higher total UPF intake was linked to increased risks of CVD and CHD across multiple cohorts.

Specific UPF categories, like sugar-sweetened and artificially-sweetened beverages and processed meats, were particularly harmful, while some, like cold cereals, savoury snacks, and yoghurt/dairy-based desserts, were associated with lower risks. These findings emphasise the importance of considering both processing and nutritional quality in dietary advice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

