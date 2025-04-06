Autism spectrum disorder in youth: Psychologist shares therapies that can help manage the condition

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental condition that involves challenges with social communication, repetitive behaviour and learning skills. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, psychologist Alisha Lalljee said, “Effective treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children and adolescents requires a comprehensive, individualised, and multidisciplinary approach. Early intervention programs provide support to families, helping them understand their child’s needs and how to best support their development. This can help to reduce levels of stress and anxiety for parents and caregivers and improve the overall family dynamic.” Also read | Causes for autism in children: 5 facts to understand Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental condition.(Shutterstock)

Alisha Lalljee further suggested these therapies that should be considered while treating children and adolescents with autism:

1. Special education:

It helps to bridge the academic gap between what the child knows and what he/she needs to know academically for his age.

2. Speech therapy:

It helps children with speech delays, language disorders, and communication difficulties, commonly seen in individuals with Autism. Developing communication skills, understanding and using language, articulation, and social communication. It may include exercises to improve articulation, language games, and using tools like picture boards or sign language to enhance communication.

3. Occupational therapy:

It assists children in developing the skills needed for daily living and independence. Fine motor skills (like grasping and writing), sensory processing, self-care tasks (such as dressing and eating), and coordination. Activities like playing with toys that require hand-eye coordination, practicing dressing skills, or sensory integration techniques are used.

4. Physical therapy:

It helps children with physical delays or disabilities improve their movement and mobility. Gross motor skills, such as crawling, walking, jumping, and balance. It used exercises to strengthen muscles, improve balance, and enhance coordination. Therapists may use activities like climbing, balancing, or using specialised equipment.

5. Applied behaviour analysis:

It is often used with children with autism spectrum disorders to improve social, communication, and learning skills. ABA helps to teach new skills, improve existing behaviours, and reduce the challenging ones. Techniques like positive reinforcement, task analysis, and structured teaching are used.

