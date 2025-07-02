Cardiologist shares 5 simple tips to keep your gut healthy and happy: ‘Do not head out on an empty stomach’

Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra often shares health tips on Instagram, educating his followers on how to take care of their heart, gut health and overall wellbeing. In a post shared last year in October, Dr Chopra, also a functional medicine expert, talked about 5 simple tips that can ensure your gut doesn't suffer because of day-to-day lifestyle choices. Let's find out what the cardiologist suggested: Follow these 5 simple tips to keep your gut happy and healthy. (Shutterstock)

Don't ‘gut’ crash the party

Sharing the five tips, the cardiologist wrote, “Enjoy every moment without feeling weighed down—follow these 5 simple tips to keep your gut happy and healthy.” He stressed that the tips will keep your glow up, from the inside out.

1. Hydration

According to the cardiologist, the key to good gut health is hydration. He suggested drinking 3-4 litres of water every day. He also advised starting your day with overnight-soaked methi or coriander water, and drinking buttermilk or coconut water.

Additionally, if you are out with friends, he suggests skipping cocktails and mocktails when enjoying hard liquor. “Use water as a mixer,” he added.

2. Sleep

Per the cardiologist, sleep is more crucial than we realise. He advised at least 8 hours of sleep. Additionally, if you are unable to get adequate sleep at night, the expert suggested the option of sneaking in a 45-minute afternoon nap for rejuvenation.

3. Movement: No pain, no gain

Make time for 45 minutes of daily movement, Dr Chopra advised. According to him, “Fit in a workout daily. If time is tight, even a short meditation, stretch session or yoga can make a difference. Consider joining a group class; it can keep you motivated.”

4. Do not head out on an empty stomach

Dr Chopra warned against heading out of home on an empty stomach and advised being smart about your body clock. He said, “Eat at the same time every day, try to take your biggest meal as your first meal. Avoid high glycemic foods and choose grilled options.”

According to Harvard Health, “Glycemic index rates the effect of a specific amount of a food on blood sugar compared with the same amount of pure glucose. A food with a glycemic index of 28 boosts blood sugar only 28% as much as pure glucose. One with a GI of 95 acts like pure glucose.”

Some examples of high GI foods are white bread, rice cakes, most crackers, bagels, cakes, doughnuts, croissants, and most packaged breakfast cereals.

5. Dance the night away

Lastly, the cardiologist advised to enjoy and live it up for good gut health. How does it help? Per the expert, dancing releases endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones. “It's a fun way to express emotions and boost your mood. Also, it lets you get some cardio in,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.