AIIMS gastroenterologist rates common beverages for women's gut health: Lemon water to green tea

Do you drink lemon water first thing after you wake up in the morning? Is unsweetened green tea a part of your weight loss diet? If yes, then it is important to know how these beverages affect your gut health. In a video posted on June 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS universities, listed 10 beverages and rated them on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the best) on how they benefit women's gut health. Lemon water is one of the most popular weight loss drinks, but is it good for your gut health? (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist explains why you need to have dinner at least 3 hours before sleeping

Rating beverages for women's gut health

Sharing the list of drinks and their rating based on women's gut health, Dr Sethi wrote, “Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist rates common beverages for their benefit on women's gut health on a scale of 1-10 (10 is the Best). A must-watch if you care about your digestion, energy, and long-term health.” Here's how he rated a few common drinks:

Unsweetened green tea: 8 Beetroot juice: 6 Lemon water: 5 Unsweetened vegetable juice: 4 Smoothies with no added sugar: 7 Store-bought fruit juice: 1 Freshly squeezed fruit juice: 3 Sweetened tea: 2 Kefir or buttermilk: 9 Water: 10

What happens when you drink lemon water for 30 days?

Lemon water, which the gastroenterologist rated 5 out of 10, is one of the most common drinks people have during their weight loss or gut healing journey.

In another video, Dr Sethi talked about what happens if you drink lemon water for 30 days. According to the expert, “Lemons are packed with 30 different beneficial plant compounds. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is the best, as it has not gone through pasteurisation, so it retains more of its nutrients. The natural acidity can help your body absorb minerals more efficiently, especially iron. They are also a great source of vitamin C, which supports collagen production for healthy skin, joints, and connective tissues.”

However, he warned, if you have acid reflux, lemon water might actually make your symptoms worse because it is an acid.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.