Surgeon shares 6 early signs your body may be warning you about poor gut health: ‘Are you always tired or bloated?’

Bloating, fatigue, unexplained breakouts, these may seem harmless or easy to brush off, but they could actually be your body’s way of waving a red flag. Gut health plays a crucial role in everything from digestion to immunity and even mental well-being. Yet, most people overlook the early signs that something might be off. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 7 common everyday habits that could be silently ruining your gut health ) Ignoring signs of poor gut health can lead to bigger issues. (Shutterstock)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, shared in his June 21 post 6 subtle but important signs your body may be giving you when your gut health is in trouble and why you shouldn’t ignore them.

1. Constant bloating or gas

If your stomach feels like a balloon after meals, it’s not “normal.” It’s a red flag that your gut is struggling to break down food efficiently.

2. Skin breakouts (even in your 30s)

Acne, rashes, or eczema can often be traced back to internal inflammation caused by poor gut bacteria balance.

3. Brain fog or poor focus

Over 90% of your serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is produced in your gut. If your mind feels cloudy or unfocused, your gut might be the missing link.

4. Irregular bowel movements

Diarrhoea, constipation, or unpredictable toilet routines? Your gut is literally telling you something is off.

5. Sugar cravings or energy slumps

Craving sugar all the time or crashing by 3pm? An imbalanced gut can mess with your blood sugar and hunger signals.

6. Always tired, no matter how much you sleep

A damaged gut affects nutrient absorption. So even if you eat well, your body might not be getting what it needs.

“The truth is: gut issues don’t always scream. Sometimes, they whisper through mood swings, dull skin, or a sluggish brain,” says Dr. Sumit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.