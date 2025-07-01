Doctors say 40% spike in waterborne illnesses during monsoon puts children and elderly at risk: Here's how to stay safe

Waterborne illnesses, particularly stomach infections, tend to spike during the monsoon season, posing a significant risk to children and the elderly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors explained how several factors contribute to this increase. They also shared prevention measures to take. Also read | Diarrhoea to cholera: Monsoon diseases to stay safe from To stay safe, consume and prepare food with only boiled or filtered water, and drink clean water. (Freepik)

What are the reasons for waterborne illnesses?

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said, “During this monsoon, waterborne disease-linked stomach infections have witnessed a steep 40 percent increase. One of the prevalent reasons is the contamination of drinking water by sewage during heavy rains, facilitating the spread of bacteria and viruses. Children and elderly people are more vulnerable as they are less immune and take a longer time to recover.”

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central also said a sudden spike in stomach infections during monsoon has been linked to filthy water and unhygienic conditions. She added, “A sudden spike in stomach infections during monsoon has been linked to filthy water and unhygienic conditions. Wet weather offers the perfect breeding ground for viruses and bacteria, leading to a spurt of cases, especially among children and the elderly whose immune systems are weaker.”

She added that pregnant women must be especially careful during the monsoon since stomach infections can impact both maternal and foetal health: “Even mild dehydration or gastrointestinal upsets can have a more serious impact during pregnancy. They must adhere to homemade food, consume only boiled or filtered water, and meet a doctor at the slightest discomfort.”

What are the symptoms of waterborne illnesses?

According to Dr Mule, frequent symptoms include loose motions, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. “If not treated on time, these can lead to dehydration and weakness. In many cases, consuming street food, cut fruits, or drinking untreated water increases the chances of falling ill,” he said.

Dr Ugalmugle added, “Diarrhea, vomiting, stomachache, and weakness are the symptoms being reported by individuals. Dehydration is a major concern, especially among children. In the majority of cases, infection is due to drinking unsafe water or food prepared in unsanitary conditions.”

How to stay safe from waterborne illnesses?

Dr Mule said, “To stay safe, consume and prepare food with only boiled or filtered water. Avoid raw and uncovered food, and wash hands before eating. Practicing hygiene and watching for early infection signs might guarantee minimal chance of getting sick during this time.”

Health workers stress the intake of clean water, better still, boiled or filtered. Dr Ugalmugle said, “Avoiding raw salads, open foods, and roadside foods is also of help. Maintaining proper hand hygiene and complete cooking of food is a necessary precaution against infection. Precautions during the rainy season can go a long way to preventing stomach-borne ailments.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.