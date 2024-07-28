The monsoon brings much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, making it the perfect season to enjoy a hot cup of chai and curl up with your favourite book or TV show however, it is also the time when illnesses like cholera, dysentery, dengue and typhoid increase. Why do these diseases see a surge during the rainy season? Cholera, dysentery and more in rainy season: Tips to protect vulnerable family members from monsoon waterborne diseases (Photo by MediElaj)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-Founder and CEO at DrinkPrime, said, “The answer is simple: water contamination. Rainwater often carries pollutants and microorganisms from the environment into water sources, significantly raising the risk of water pollution. So, what can you do to keep you and your family disease-free this monsoon? Well, this is where a water purifier comes in! Purified drinking water has become the need of the hour as illnesses spike during the monsoon, and many apartments experience water contamination.”

If you think you can easily opt for water cans and bottles, think again! Vijender Reddy Muthyala revealed, “These options are often unsafe because we do not know the source of the water, and they are exposed to many pollutants such as the sun, dust, and rain as they are transported from one place to another. Not to mention the amount of microplastics in these plastic water cans and bottles that is equally dangerous to your health.”

He asserted, “For families with older adults and young children, the importance of having access to 100% safe drinking water cannot be overstated. Both of these groups are particularly vulnerable to waterborne diseases due to their weaker immune systems, making them less able to fight off deadly infections. This is why ensuring they have access to clean drinking water always is crucial for maintaining their health.”

According to Vijender Reddy Muthyala, here is how purified drinking water can help prevent waterborne diseases -

Prevents infections:

One of the most significant benefits of drinking water that is purified is that it is free from harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites. These microorganisms are the primary causes of waterborne diseases like cholera, dysentery, and typhoid. Purified water eliminates these pathogens, significantly reducing the risk of infections.

Improves immunity:

Clean drinking water is essential for maintaining good health and boosting the immune system. This is particularly important for children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to diseases. By providing them with purified water, we can help strengthen their immune systems, making them less susceptible to infections.

Enhances digestion:

Contaminated water can cause a range of gastrointestinal issues, from mild stomach upsets to severe cases of gastroenteritis. Drinking purified water helps maintain proper digestion and prevents stomach-related problems. This is especially crucial during the monsoon season when the risk of contamination is higher.

Promotes safe hydration:

Drinking 100% safe water encourages proper hydration, which is essential for overall health. Contaminated water can often have an unpleasant taste or smell, discouraging adequate water intake. When the water is purified, it is not only safe but also tastes better, promoting regular and sufficient hydration.

So, while monsoons are a delightful season to enjoy, it is important to be mindful of the food and water we consume. Investing in a water purifier at home is a great way to ensure clean, safe, and healthy drinking water every day plus, make sure to eat home-cooked meals, avoid outside food and drinks as much as possible, and carry your own water bottles to enjoy the rain safely!