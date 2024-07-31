Diarrhoea to cholera: Monsoon diseases to stay safe from

Many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall currently. From Kerala to Karnataka to Gujarat, there have been warnings issued by IMD. The Wayanad district of Kerala experienced landslides leading to many deaths and injuries. Places with heavy rainfall are breeding grounds of many waterborne diseases.(Pixabay )

While we navigate this difficult time, it is important to remember that places with heavy rainfall are breeding grounds of many waterborne diseases. Karnataka, in the last few months, saw many dengue and Zika virus cases. Kerala lost lives to the brutal brain-eating bacteria. Here are some diseases that we should be aware of and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Dengue:

Stagnant water is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which can cause many diseases. Dengue is one of them – the early signs are muscle and joint pain, headache and fever. Post rainfall, many places have standing water which should be taken care of immediately.

Cholera:

Cholera is a waterborne disease caused by consumption of contaminated water. Due to heavy rainfall, sanitation and hygiene can take a hit, which can in turn lead to Cholera. Dry mucous membrane, rapid heart rate and low blood pressure are the early signs to watch out for.

Typhoid:

Typhoid is also a monsoon-related waterborne disease that is caused by contaminated water. Prolonged high fever, constipation, abdominal pain and vomiting are the early symptoms of Typhoid which needs immediate medical intervention.

Viral fever:

While viral fever is common during the entire year and can be caused even due to weather changes, during the monsoon season, viral fever is observed to be more rampant in people. Fever, fatigue, chills, body pain and weakness are the early signs to watch out for.

Diarrhoea:

Diarrhoea is an extremely common monsoon disease that is caused by consumption of polluted water and contaminated food items. It can range from mild levels to life-threatening stages. Watery stools, abdominal cramps, bloody stool and nausea are the common signs of Diarrhoea.

