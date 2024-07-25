Stay safe as the monsoon brings about viral upper respiratory tract infections

As the cities of Mumbai and Pune are lashed with heavy rains, the instances of viral infections are on the rise. Viral upper respiratory tract infections become commonplace during the monsoons due to the change in weather and they mostly exhibit themselves in the form of the common cold, sinusitis with running nose, sore throat, headaches and body aches for which symptomatic treatment is necessary, explains Dr Divya Gopal, Internal Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre. Feeling sick due to viral? Monsoon can bring on several infections and diseases (unsplash)

In Pune, Dr Murarji Ghadge, Consultant ENT and Sleep Disorder Specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, shares that he is seeing a marked increase in patients presenting with symptoms such as sore throats and persistent coughs. “The monsoon’s characteristic dampness and temperature variations make it easier for viruses and bacteria to spread and thrive. The stagnant water on roads and in residential areas further exacerbates the problem by providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria,” he explains.

‘Be ware of water-related infections’

Contaminated and dirty water during the monsoon brings with it water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis and diarrhoea. The cool, moist conditions caused by the rains can favour the growth of mold and fungi, which can cause respiratory problems and throat irritation. This can lead to cases of asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis. Another factor is the frequent shifts between cold and wet weather to hot and humid conditions, which weaken the immune system, making people more susceptible to infections.

The young and old in the community, especially those with comorbidities, have a higher chance of getting influenza, which usually presents itself as a high-grade fever that can touch up to 103°F, which would need antivirals and supportive treatment.

‘Take preventive measures to stay safe’

To combat these issues, it is essential to adopt preventive measures. We need to focus on maintaining sanitation measures, handwashing, good nutritious food, staying hydrated and also avoiding crowded areas when one is sick so as to curb the spread of the diseases, suggests Dr Gopal.

Using hand sanitisers and avoiding close contact with individuals who are ill can significantly reduce the risk of infection, says Dr Ghadge, adding that you should also keep your living spaces dry and well-ventilated by using humidifiers and air purifiers if needed. This can minimise exposure to allergens and pollutants.