Who is the villain in Wednesday season 2? The real crow master was not who anyone expected

Netflix’s Wednesday season 2 is not waiting around this season. Just four episodes into Part 1, the show pulls back the curtain on its first major villain, and it is not who fans had pegged. As USA Today reports, it is chirpy Willow Hill assistant Judi Spannegel, played by Heather Matarazzo, who has been commanding a murderous flock of crows in the shadows. Wednesday season 2's villain has been unveiled.(X/@WednesdaysDaily)

Season two kicks off with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in full detective mode again. This time, she is hunting whoever is threatening her werewolf roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and orchestrating strange deaths around Nevermore Academy.

That trail leads her to Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, now housing season one’s Hyde, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). She immediately questions the motives of Willow Hill’s smiling “normie” director, Dr. Rachael Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton), and suspects the new Nevermore music teacher, Isadora Capri, may be tied to the mess. But Judi Spannegel? No one saw that coming.

Inside the Wednesday season 2 villain twist

As revealed in episode four, Judi is not just Fairburn’s overly eager assistant. She is the daughter of Augustus Stonehurst - a former Nevermore science teacher and ex-chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill - who ran illegal experiments on Outcasts to steal their powers. His twisted legacy lived on through Judi, who gained powers from her father’s testing and carried on his secret work beneath Willow Hill.

As per USA Today, the episode shows Wednesday and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) freeing the tortured Outcasts hidden in the asylum’s underground lab. Things spiral fast. The inmates rise up. Tyler escapes, kills his former controller, Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), and throws Wednesday out a second-story window. Her fate is left hanging as the episode ends.

Heather Matarazzo’s return and tough Hollywood journey

Judi’s big reveal marks a comeback for Heather Matarazzo, known for roles in Welcome to the Dollhouse and The Princess Diaries. It is her first high-profile part in years. When she first shows up in the series, she is all sunshine and cardigans - but her shift to full-blown villain is chilling.

Off-screen, Matarazzo has been open about struggling with Hollywood. In a 2022 thread on X (then Twitter), she wrote: “I feel at a loss because I feel I have done THE WORK, for a long time, with no complaint… but today, something broke.” She echoed similar thoughts to The Guardian back in 2017, admitting, “I don’t know if I took a step back from Hollywood or Hollywood took a step back from me,” reports USA Today.

FAQs

Who is the villain in Wednesday season 2?

Judi Spannegel is revealed as the first major villain in season two.

What episode is the big twist in Wednesday season 2?

The reveal happens in episode 4 of the eight-episode season.

What happened to Marilyn Thornhill in Wednesday?

Tyler Galpin kills her after breaking free from Willow Hill.

Who plays Judi in Wednesday season 2?

Heather Matarazzo takes on the role of Judi Spannegel.