Does Xavier come back in Wednesday Season 2? Percy Hynes White's absence explained

Netflix’s Wednesday is finally back after nearly three years, and fans are getting their fill of dark humor, new mysteries and familiar faces. But there is one major name missing from the Nevermore lineup. As pointed out by Cosmopolitan, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in Season 1, is no longer part of the cast. Xavier played a key role in the first season as an artistic psychic with romantic tension brewing between him and Wednesday. Find out why Percy Hynes White is not back as Xavier in Wednesday Season 2.(Instagram/percy)

At one point, she even suspected him of being the Hyde monster, which led to his arrest. He was later cleared when Tyler was revealed as the real culprit. Xavier’s arc wrapped with him giving Wednesday a phone, the very same one she starts receiving creepy messages on. So it was not a minor role, which makes his sudden absence from season two even more noticeable.

The reason behind Percy’s departure

The question fans have been asking for months: what happened to Percy Hynes White? Back in January 2023, following the breakout success of Wednesday, a user on Twitter accused Hynes White of sexual assault.

According to Cosmopolitan, Hynes White addressed the claims on Instagram in June, writing, “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online... The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety.”

As the outlet reported, he also claimed the online narrative had led to doxxing, harassment, and false accusations involving one of his friends.

Roughly a year later, Hynes White quietly confirmed his exit. He shared a photo from the season one set and wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love."

Jenna Ortega, who now also serves as executive producer, commented on his absence in an interview with Vanity Fair. She called it "a weird redirect," but added that season two introduces so many new characters that “it kind of will get lost.”

How Wednesday Season 2 explains his absence?

The show does not ignore Xavier’s disappearance. Cosmopolitan confirmed that it is addressed head-on in the very first episode. During Wednesday’s return to Nevermore, the new principal informs her that Xavier’s father pulled him out of school after the wrongful accusation.

He is now studying at Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland. His dad also yanks financial support from Nevermore and steps down from the fundraising committee - a move that makes room for Morticia Addams to join.

There is one final nod to the character. He sends Wednesday a crow-themed piece of artwork and writes in a note: “Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you I'm sure.”

FAQs:

Is Percy Hynes White in Wednesday Season 2?

No, Percy Hynes White does not return for the second season.

Why was Xavier written out of Wednesday?

Xavier was written out after his character’s father pulled him from Nevermore and enrolled him in a Swiss academy.

Did Percy Hynes White address the allegations?

Yes, he denied the claims in a public Instagram Story in June 2023.

What does Jenna Ortega say about his exit?

She described it as a "weird redirect" but said new characters will fill the space.

Does Xavier appear at all in Season 2?

He’s only mentioned briefly and sends Wednesday a final message and artwork.