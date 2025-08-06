Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know all about Lady Gaga's guest role, Part 1 episode details of Jenna Ortega's show

Wednesday is one of the most popular shows in the world, and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the Tim Burton show to drop on August 6. Ahead of the release of the smash hit show starring Jenna Ortega, take a deep dive into the episodes and what to expect with the return of Wednesday to Nevermore Academy, to navigate family, friends and old adversaries. (Also read: Netflix renews Wednesday for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 premiere, with a potential spinoff series in the cards) Jenna Ortega is back with the second season of Wednesday.

Talking about what to expect from the second season, co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum, "Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn’t. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2.”

About the first four episodes

The second season will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres on August 6, with episodes 1 to 4, while the last four episodes come out on September 3. Check out the names of the first four episodes:

Episode 1 - Here We Woe Again

Episode 2 - The Devil You Woe

Episode 3 - Call of the Woe

Episode 4 - If These Woes Could Talk

Paco Cabezas serves as the director for the second and third episodes whereas Tim Burton has directed the first and fourth episodes.

Is Lady Gaga in Season 2?

Yes, Lady Gaga is confirmed to be a part of Season 2 of Wednesday. Although she has been absent from the press interactions and premieres of the show so far, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer will appear as a guest star on the show. This was confirmed during her performance at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, a few months ago in May.

Fans will have to wait to catch Lady Gaga in the show for a few weeks longer, though, as she will appear in Part 2 of Season 2. Her character description reads as follows: “Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”