    From Jenna Ortega's almost-naked look to Owen Cooper making history: Highlights from 2025 Emmys

    2025 Emmy Awards celebrated television’s finest while also offering moments of humour, protest, and controversy. Here are the highlights that defined the night.

    Published on: Sep 15, 2025 1:26 PM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards had no shortage of standout moments — from record-breaking wins to political statements. The 2025 Emmys blended triumph, controversy, nostalgia, and activism — a night that reflected not just television, but the times we live in. Here are the biggest takeaways from television’s biggest night.

    Here are some of the biggest moments from 2025 Emmys

    Jenna Ortega steals the red carpet

    Before the awards began, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega set the fashion conversation ablaze. Scheduled to present an award, she stepped out in a daring look: a midriff-baring jeweled top paired with a floor-length black skirt and heels. Completing the outfit with dark red lipstick and Pomellato accessories, Jenna proved her motto for the night — go bold or go home.

    The big winners of the night

    The Pitt reigned supreme, taking home Best Drama Series while Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor. In comedy, The Studio emerged victorious, winning Best Comedy Series and an acting award for Seth Rogen, breaking records for the most awards collected by a comedy in a single Emmys cycle. British show Adolescence dominated the limited series categories with six wins, including Best Limited Series, while Severance earned recognition through acting wins for actors Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower.

    Stephen Colbert asks for a new job

    In one of the night’s lighter moments, The Late Show finally won Outstanding Talk Series, sparking chants of “Stephen, Stephen” inside the theater. But Stephen used his acceptance speech to poke fun at CBS’s decision to cancel the show. “If anyone out there is hiring, I’m available,” he joked, leaving the audience in stitches.

    Nate Bargatze’s $100,000 charity game

    Host Nate Bargatze turned acceptance speeches into a playful challenge. Winners had 45 seconds to wrap things up — each second under or over would add or deduct $1,000 from a donation to the Boys & Girls Club. By the end of the ceremony, the tally was in the red, but Nate confirmed the charity would still receive $350,000.

    Owen Cooper makes history at just 15

    Adolescence not only secured the crown for Best Limited Series, it also produced one of the evening’s most memorable moments. Owen Cooper, 15, won for his breakout role, becoming the youngest-ever male Emmy winner in history.

    Stars speak out for Gaza

    Activism was front and center as several stars used the stage and red carpet to call for peace. Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin, closed her speech with the words “Free Palestine.” Her co-star Meg Stalter carried a purse that read CEASEFIRE! while Spanish actor Javier Bardem appeared in a keffiyeh and told reporters he would not work with any company that “justifies or supports the genocide.”

    In Memoriam segment sparks outrage

    The night’s most controversial moment came with the In Memoriam tribute. Fans were furious after the segment failed to include wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died in July, and actor Tony Todd, who passed away in November 2024. The omission was widely criticized as a careless oversight.

    From The Pitt’s crowning win and Owen Cooper’s historic breakthrough to Stephen Colbert’s job-hunting joke and Jenna Ortega’s bold fashion statement, the 2025 Emmys balanced triumphs, controversy, activism, and style in equal measure. It was a night that celebrated television — while also reflecting the world beyond it.

