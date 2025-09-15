From Jenna Ortega's almost-naked look to Owen Cooper making history: Highlights from 2025 Emmys

The big winners of the night
The Pitt reigned supreme, taking home Best Drama Series while Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor. In comedy, The Studio emerged victorious, winning Best Comedy Series and an acting award for Seth Rogen, breaking records for the most awards collected by a comedy in a single Emmys cycle. British show Adolescence dominated the limited series categories with six wins, including Best Limited Series, while Severance earned recognition through acting wins for actors Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower.