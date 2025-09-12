Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an to lead new romance show Surely Tomorrow, to premiere on this OTT platform

Surely Tomorrow: Fans of Park Seo-jun do not have to wait any longer for his upcoming show. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of Surely Tomorrow. Surely Tomorrow release: The romance drama has been directed by Lim Hyun-ook.

About Surely Tomorrow

The charming new Korean romance series starring Park Seo-jun (Itaewon Class, The Marvels, Jinny’s Kitchen) and Won Ji-an (Squid Game S2-3, HeartBeat, D.P.). The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an will lead Surely Tomorrow.

A story about second chances

As per the press release shared by the OTT platform, Surely Tomorrow follows the intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an). The pair first fell in love in their early twenties, only to part ways. They reunited in their late twenties and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate paths.

Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly—Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.

Directed by Lim Hyun-ook (King the Land, Reflection of You) and written by Yu Young-ah (Thirty-Nine, Divorce Attorney Shin), the series will capture the nostalgia and the bittersweet journey of love, loss, and second chances.

Park Seo-joon played Prince Yan in The Marvels, which was his MCU debut. He is best known for his performances in shows such as Itaewon Class (2020) and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018).

Won Ji-an made her debut with DP which aired on Netflix in 2021. She also appeared in both seasons 1 and 2 of Hope or Dope. She was a part of KBS2’s Heartbeat in the lead role. She is mostly known for her roles in Squid Game (2021) and If You Wish Upon Me (2022).