Who is Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka and what’s their love story?

The American crime thriller Black Rabbit premiered on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The eight-episode series, created by Baylin and Kate Susman, quickly drew attention for its intense storyline and strong performances. US actor Jason Bateman and his wife actress Amanda Anka attend Netflix's "Black Rabbit" premiere at the SVA theatre in New York on September 16, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Jason Bateman, playing Vince, an ex-addict working to rebuild his life, has received widespread praise for his portrayal. While fans discuss his rugged character online, many are also curious about Bateman’s personal life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Amanda Anka.

Who is Amanda Anka?

Amanda Anka, an actress and producer, is married to Jason Bateman. She is the second daughter of famed singer-songwriter Paul Anka and model Anne de Zogheb, according to Parade.

Born in New York City on December 10, 1968, she is 56 years old. Amanda started her acting career in 1991 with the TV movie Frankenstein: The College Years. She later appeared in films such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Lost Highway (1997), Cherry Falls (2001), and Taxi (2004), along with TV series like Beverly Hills, 90210. She has since shifted to producing, working with Jennifer Aniston as a co-producer on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Jason and Amanda’s relationship

Jason and Amanda’s relationship began as a friendship. They first met in 1987 at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game and remained close friends for ten years before their romance began, according to Cosmopolitan.

Reflecting on their early years with GQ in 2013, Amanda said she “just wasn't into where he was at” during Jason’s party-heavy phase, while he wasn’t ready for a serious relationship. As Jason matured, their connection evolved, and they began dating around 1998.

The couple married on July 3, 2001, and as of 2025, their marriage has lasted 24 years.

Jason explained to The Daily Telegraph why he married a friend, “I thought, if I only wanted to get married once, I should probably marry a friend. I wanted to marry somebody who wasn't someone I had to be in any particular mood to want to be around. With close friends, you can be with them no matter what mood you're in. Just waited until I found a girl that really was that in my life. Amanda is, and that's why it feels so effortless.”

Couple share two daughters

The couple has two daughters, Francesca Nora Bateman, born October 28, 2006, and Maple Sylvie Bateman, born February 10, 2012. Amanda scaled back her acting career to focus on their children, which Jason noted in a 2013 GQ interview, saying her passion for acting “waned a bit” as she shifted toward producing.