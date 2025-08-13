Jason Bateman says Jennifer Aniston is like a 'co-mom' to his kids, reminds fans of their The Switch chemistry

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston's friendship is so friend-coded that he believes the actor to be more of a co-parent than an aunt to his daughters. Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a still from The Switch (2010)(Photo: Netflix)

Jennifer, 56, was the cover star of Vanity Fair's latest edition and to celebrate the moment, long-time friend Jason, also 56, spoke to the outlet to reflect on their equation. Jason shares two daughters with wife Amanda Anka, Francesca, 18, and Maple, 13.

The actor said that Jennifer was so meticulous with his daughters to the point that she literally made him and his wife look bad! He quipped, "She almost makes us parents look bad because she's so incredibly attentive and consistent with her curiosity and warmth. She's the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls' lives. She has questions about boyfriends". He further shared how Jennifer has been a part of Francesca and Maple's life "from the moment they were born and that it's "odd for them to even understand the public Jennifer Aniston".

Jennifer too had quite the one-line anecdote to share, which perfectly encapsulated the kind of relationship she shares with Jason's daughters. During a joint vacation, Jennifer saw Francesca in one of her bikinis. Recalling her reflection at the time, Jennifer joked, "Well, there’s my bikini. Your child is now wearing my bikinis. Whoa. We've come a long way".

One obviously can't help but notice how role-reversed this equation feels when seen in context of their 2010 film, The Switch. The plot follows Kassie (played by Jennifer) who uses a sperm donor to conceive a child, much to the dismay of her best friend Wally (played by Jason). She remains in the dark for many years unaware that Wally replaced her sample with his own.

While this is not literally the case in real life for Jennifer and Jason, an important part of the film is where Wally starts biding with Kassie's son, becoming like a father figure to him. And that definitely checks out with the whole co-mom label!

Besides The Switch, Jennifer and Jason have co-starred in numerous projects like Horrible Bosses (2011), Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) and Office Christmas Party (2016).