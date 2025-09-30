Why Charlie Hunnam's role as Ed Gein in Netflix's Monster spark backlash? Here's what we know

Ryan Murphy’s Monster franchise has always landed in problems, and the new season is the same. The new part, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, has Charlie Hunnam playing the famous killer from Wisconsin. But even before it comes on Netflix on October 3, 2025, the show has already started big arguments. Why is Charlie Hunnam’s Ed Gein role under fire? Monster controversy explained(X/@netflix)

Why Monster: The Ed Gein Story facing backlash?

As per Dexerto, the controversy began after Netflix released the trailer earlier this month. In the clip, Hunnam appears shirtless in several scenes and is shown caressing a corpse. Many viewers accused the show of sexualizing or glamorizing Gein, who was known for grave robbing, necrophilia, and making objects out of human remains in the 1950s.

The backlash grew after Hunnam described Gein as “one of the more gentle monsters” in an interview with Variety. He explained that the show explores both Gein’s brutality and his “human side.” He said, “Because as despicable as Ed was in his acts, I wanted to find the human in there.”

Who was Ed Gein?

Ed Gein was arrested in 1957 for the murders of at least two women. Investigators also found body parts and human-skin artifacts in his home. His gruesome crimes inspired some of horror’s most famous characters, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, according to A&E TV.

Not all responses have been negative for the upcoming docuseries. Supporters argue that the Monster series has always started important conversations. In an appearance on Today, Hunnam said the show also questions society’s obsession with true crime: “One of the primary questions is, who is the real monster? Gein, or the filmmakers who sensationalized his life?”

Whether tasteless or thought-provoking, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is already one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows. The real test will come when it premieres on October 3.

