Netflix's The Abandons: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Sheridan-verse is all set to expand as Netflix has unveiled the first look of The Abandons. With the Yellowstone saga and 1923 already captivating audiences with their storylines set in the 19th and 20th centuries, the upcoming show starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, will bring more feuds and drama, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. The Abandons: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know about Netflix show (X/@Netflix)

The streaming platform will take the viewers back in time, yet again, as the show is set in 1854 and follows the story of two matriarchal families, as per Tom’s Guide.

Apart from dropping the first stills of the new series, Netflix also announced the cast, plot, and release date of The Abandons.

The Abandons: Plot and cast

The Western drama series will tell the tale of two families, one flaunting their blood relations and wealth, while the other consists of outcasts and orphans. Along the way, both families find themselves tangled in crimes, betrayals, and dark secrets.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the official synopsis of the show reads, "Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the series follows the matriarchs of two very different families: one of wealth and privilege, bound by blood; and the other a found family of orphans and outcasts, bound by love and necessity.”

It further states, “The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots in a place just beyond the reach of justice. That collision sets the stage for a story of love, betrayal, and survival,” according to Netflix.

As for the cast members, Gillian Anderson will play a pivotal role in the storyline of the show. She will be joined by Lena Headey, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego Till, Aisling Franciosi, Toby Hemingway, and Michael Greyeyes, among others.

What can the audience expect from The Abandons?

The executive producer of The Abandons, Chris Keyser, sat down in conversation with Tudum, where he revealed that in the show, both families will be at war and in love with each other at the same time. Furthermore, he claimed that the stories will be told from the point of view of Anderson and Heady, whose characters are both widows.

Keyser explained, "Smack in the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love?”

He added, “But, in this case, we do it all through the eyes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, as two widowed matriarchs battling to survive. And that, as they say, is really something to watch."

The Abandons season 1 will debut on Netflix on December 4, 2025.

