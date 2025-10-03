Who was Dame Patricia Routledge? All about Keeping Up Appearances star who died at the age of 96

Dame Patricia Routledge has passed away at the age of 96. According to a statement by the PA agency, the iconic actress died in her sleep. She was most famous for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances. Who was Dame Patricia Routledge? All on British actress who died at the age of 96.(X/@BAFTA)

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, paid tribute to Routledge’s journey and capability as an actor and said, “Her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy.”

Also read: Jane Goodall’s last words to the world revealed in Netflix interview: ‘Your life does matter and…'

Who was Patricia Routledge?

Patricia Routledge was born on February 17, 1929, in Birkenhead, Merseyside. The British actress celebrated her 96th birthday in 2025. She made her stage debut with Liverpool Playhouse in 1952, where she portrayed Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream, as per Sky News.

After being successful at stage and radio shows, she also forayed into television and was appreciated for her role in Victoria Wood: As Seen On TV. Then came the most iconic role of her flourishing career, Hyacinth Bucket in the popular sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances. The show ran for five years, from 1990 to 1995.

She also won the Tony Award in 1968 for Darling Of The Day. In 2017, Routledge was appointed as Dame Commander of the British Empire.

As far as her personal life is concerned, she never had children and was unmarried. According to the BBC, she dedicated herself to acting and was also admired and appreciated by her colleagues.

Also read: Taylor Swift reveals story behind her engagement ring from Travis Kelce: ‘He was just paying attention to…’

Patricia Routledge on her role of Hyacinth Bucket

Talking about her roots, Patricia once said, “You are never done with your roots. I think the people who try to make out who they are, are in deep trouble.” Spilling the beans on her most famous character, Hyacinth on Keeping Up Appearances, she recalled, “I had opened the script for the moment at 1’o clock in the morning and read straight through and Hyacinth leapt off the page. I knew that woman, I knew several of that woman,” the BBC reported.

FAQS

What is Patricia Routledge’s most famous role?

Patricia Routledge’s most famous role is her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances

At what age did Patricia Routledge pass away?

Patricia Routledge passed away at 96.

What was the reason for her death?

She passed away in her sleep. The reason for her demise is unknown.