India's richest actress has 7790 cr wealth; no hit in 13 years, yet beat Deepika, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Alia

If you talk about the most successful female stars in India today, the discussion is likely to involve names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Nayanthara. Some may argue that Aishwarya Rai deserves a mention due to the sheer weight of her popularity, and Priyanka Chopra gets in on account of her international success. One would assume that someone from these names would be India's richest actress. However, one name has them all beat, and comfortably by a long margin, despite the fact that she does not even act full-time anymore. India's richest actress has given no box office hit since 2012.(Twitter/X)

India's richest actress

According to the recently released Hurun India Rich List 2025, Juhi Chawla is the richest female star in India. The list puts her net worth at a staggering ₹7790 crore (almost $880 million), making her one of the richest actors not just in India but worldwide.

Juhi's wealth largely comes not from films but from her and her husband Jay Mehta's various businesses, which include the Red Chillies production house and Knight Riders cricket teams around the world. The list does not mention the net worth of other leading Indian actresses, but other sources and reports have put Aishwarya Rai as the only female Indian star with a wealth of over $100 million ( ₹880 crore).

Celebrity Net Worth (in ₹ crores) Shah Rukh Khan 12490 Juhi Chawla 7790 Hrithik Roshan 2160 Karan Johar 1880 Amitabh Bachchan 1630

Juhi Chawla was a top star in Bollywood in the 90s, but began taking on supporting roles in the 2000s. Since 2010, she has been very selective about her films, appearing in a handful of films like Gulaab Gang, Chalk and Duster, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Friday Night Plan. Over the last decade, almost all of Juhi's films have been either straight-to-OTT releases or small independent films. Her last box office success was Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar back in 2012.

About the Hurun Rich List

The rich list, an annual affair, has been released by the Hurun Research Institute. Outside of cinema, Mukesh Ambani has topped the overall list again, solidifying his position as India's richest man.