Jane Goodall’s last words to the world revealed in Netflix interview: ‘Your life does matter and…'

Renowned British primatologist Jane Goodall, who transformed the study of chimpanzees and became a leading wildlife advocate, died at the age of 91, her institute said on Wednesday. Her final public message comes in the form of an exclusive Netflix interview, as confirmed by Tudum. The conversation is part of Famous Last Words, a Netflix series featuring cultural icons. Brad Falchuk, Emmy Award-winner, conducted the session on an empty stage in March. British primatologist Jane Goodall has died at 91. In her final Netflix interview, she urged people to protect the planet. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)(AP)

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story review| Charlie Hunnam delivers a chilling transformation in compelling but unsettling watch

Goodall reflected on a lifetime of work

During the interview, Goodall shared memories from her decades-long career studying chimpanzees. She critiqued Tarzan’s fictional wife, calling her “a real wimp,” and reflected on free will, arguments, ex-husbands, and spirituality. The interview captured moments she never revealed to her family. She also discussed regrets and who she hoped would greet her in the afterlife.

Also read: Elon Musk joins Netflix boycott over trans character, Dead End controversy

Jane Goodall's final words to the world

After sharing a whiskey with Falchuk, Goodall addressed the camera directly as she said, “In the place where I am now, I look back over my life. I look back at the world I’ve left behind. What message do I want to leave? I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters, and you are here for a reason," as reported by Tudum.

“I want you to know that, whether or not you find that role that you’re supposed to play, your life does matter, and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world,” she added, explaining that people get to choose the difference that they make.

Goodall stressed that humans are part of the natural world and that even in dark times, hope remains. She pointed out that small daily actions, multiplied across millions, could create meaningful change. She also shared her belief in life beyond death: “I believe, and now I know that there is life beyond death. That consciousness survives.”

She reminded people of the dependence on nature for air, water, food, and clothing. “As we destroy one ecosystem after another, as we create worse climate change, worse loss of diversity, we have to do everything in our power to make the world a better place for the children alive today, and for those that will follow." She continued, “You have it in your power to make a difference. Don’t give up. There is a future for you.” She concluded with, “Do your best while you’re still on this beautiful Planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now. God bless you all”.

Jane Goodall’s legacy

Goodall’s research reshaped the understanding of primates and human behavior. The Jane Goodall Institute continues her conservation work worldwide. Her final words, now released through Netflix, urge people to take action for the planet and remind the world of the importance of individual responsibility.

FAQs

What were Jane Goodall’s final words?

She encouraged hope, protecting the planet, and belief in life beyond death.

When was her Netflix interview filmed?

It was filmed in March 2025.

Who interviewed her?

She was interviewed by Brad Falchuk, Emmy Award-winner.

Which series features her final thoughts?

Famous Last Words on Netflix features Jane Goodall’s final message.