Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Elon Musk joins Netflix boycott over trans character, Dead End controversy

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 04:03 pm IST

Elon Musk backs Netflix boycott over trans themed kids show Dead End after claims its creator mocked Charlie Kirk’s death, which the creator denies.

Elon Musk has joined a growing group of people saying they will cancel their Netflix accounts after a dispute over a canceled animated show on the platform.

Elon Musk backs Netflix boycott over trans themed kids show Dead End after claims its creator mocked Charlie Kirk’s death, which the creator denies.(Image: AFP/Unsplash)
Elon Musk backs Netflix boycott over trans themed kids show Dead End after claims its creator mocked Charlie Kirk's death, which the creator denies.

The controversy centers on Dead End: Paranormal Park, created by Hamish Steele. The show, which was canceled in 2023, featured a transgender character and has recently drawn criticism online.

The backlash intensified after the account Libs of TikTok posted on September 29 that the show was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN” and warned parents about it being available to kids as young as seven. The post has been viewed more than 26 million times.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a campus event in Utah

Libs of TikTok also claimed Steele mocked the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 at a campus event in Utah. Steele has denied this allegation. Kirk, 31, was co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. His death has led to grief across political lines but has also fueled online arguments, including some who celebrated his murder. Vice President JD Vance has called on people to report those celebrating Kirk’s killing to their employers.

Musk amplified the Netflix dispute by sharing the Libs of TikTok post and writing, “This is not OK.” He also wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Replying to another user who said they had canceled their subscription, Musk added, “Same.”

Also Read: Explained: Why Elon Musk wants you to cancel Netflix subscription

Steele has since made his X profile private but commented on Bluesky, posting Musk’s remark and writing, “It’s probably going to be a very odd day.” Addressing claims that he mocked Kirk’s death, Steele said, “My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did) and all I can think of is Yvie Oddley shouting ‘WHAT HAS THAT GOT TO DO WITH ANYTHING?’”

Dead End: Paranormal Park aired on Netflix in 2022

Dead End: Paranormal Park first aired on Netflix in June 2022, with a second season in October. It was based on Steele’s comic DeadEndia. The series is rated PG and tagged for kids. Netflix’s description says, “Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park—and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.”

