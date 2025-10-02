After Charlie Kirk assassination, Cam Higby attacked at Union Station; sparks outrage - 'Violence from left'

Cameron Higby, the political commentator, was allegedly attacked by a woman on October 1. Higby, who works at Today is America, posted a video of the alleged attack. Cam Higby said he had to mace the woman in self defense. (X/@camhigby)

“A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight. I deployed mace in self defense,” he wrote, adding, “I gave at least 4 verbal warnings to cease touching me - and then she attacked.”

The video shows Higby seated on a chair, with a Make America Great Again hat on, when a person approaches him, and after a while lunges for him. Higby falls from the chair but quickly proceeds to mace the person. Higby appeared to be holding some sort of debate – styled in the fashion of the late Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder.

In fact, Higby with three others have a GiveSendGo titled Stand for Truth - Empowering Free Speech Debate!, where they mention how their work is inspired by Kirk. Notably, the attack on Higby came less than a month after Kirk was fatally shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

Higby incident sparks outrage

The attack on Higby sparked a fair amount of outrage online. “First, the left killer Charlie Kirk. Now, they’re attacking civil debaters like Cam Higby on college campuses. When will leftist violence stop in the West? What will it take?,” one person commented.

“Cam Higby was VIOLENTLY attacked by a leftist at Union Station in Washington DC tonight during a conversation. This is the violent left..They can’t have a conversation so they resort to violence,” another remarked.

Yet another person added, “The incident underscores the escalating hostility that has marked political clashes in 2025," while sharing a clip of the same.

Who was the attacker?

While the attacker has not been publicly identified yet, she was wearing glasses, a full-sleeved tee, and trousers. She had a cap on as well. The woman's first name appears to be ‘Taylor’ as per Higby's post.

Higby wrote on X: “After attacking me, ‘Taylor’ decided to fight with and resist the police as well. She then made threats to us, and was ultimately arrested. There was at least 10 Park service vehicles, MPD, and FBI on scene.”

He also shared a photo of himself from the University of Maryland, with their debate topic showing. ‘The left is violent! Let’s talk', read the sign on the table.

Sharing the photo after the alleged attack, Higby commented “Point proven.”