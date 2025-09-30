Inside Charlie Kirk's warning to Israeli PM Netanyahu in letter before his assassination, ‘You are losing…’

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist in the United States, wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter four months before to his assassination. In the letter, Kirk criticized Israel's social media deficiencies and warned that the country's once-strong support on the US right was waning. Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, warned PM Netanyahu in a letter four months before his assassination that Israel's social media effectiveness was declining.(AP)

The letter, which was released by the New York Post on Monday, makes seven suggestions for how Israel should refocus its public diplomacy efforts on social media, where research indicates that young people are increasingly obtaining their news. Kirk also volunteered to discuss the matter with the prime minister.

Charlie Kirk warns Netanyahu Israel is ‘getting crushed’

“In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a ‘communications intervention,'” Kirk wrote in start of the seven-page letter that he sent on May 2.

“Israel is getting CRUSHED on social media and you are losing younger generations of Americans, even among MAGA conservatives. In my opinion, you are losing the information war which will eventually translate into less political and military support from America,” he added.

Kirk's letter is the most recent indication that Israel is receiving growing condemnation from both the right and the left in the US for its public diplomacy efforts during the almost two-year conflict in Gaza. Numerous surveys have revealed a sharp fall in American support for Israel, even among Republicans, in contrast to prior years.