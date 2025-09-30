Is Erika Kirk looking for partner on dating app after Charlie's death? Here's the truth

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, again found herself at the center of attention on the Internet when a post on 'X' went viral, claiming that she was using a dating app. Erika Kirk became a topic of controversy after a fake 'X' post alleged she was launching a Christian dating app.(AFP)

The post claims that she had downloaded a Christian dating app. It is a screenshot of an alleged 'X' post by Erika Kirk that went viral. Erika Kirk's purported tweet read, “After losing Charlie last week, I wasn't sure how to move forward. But God put a new mission in my heart: helping young Christians find one another. That's why I'm proud to introduce Faith & Fellowship, our new dating app. Yes, I'm on it too!”

However, the factcheck revealed that the widely shared on 'X' is fake. “This is a joke that may be interpreted as fact. Erika Kirk has not tweeted this, it's a fake screenshot.”

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA

While conservatives grieve Kirk's passing, the Charlie's Turning Point USA set to continue as a MAGA powerhouse as it plans for the future without Kirk leading it. The organization's board said that Erika had been unanimously chosen to lead the group going forward and will hold the positions of board chair and CEO.

Under Charlie's direction, Turning Point grew into a multimillion-dollar organization that was recognized for its role in putting President Donald Trump back in office. Millions of new people have followed Kirk on social media and his podcast since his murder. According to the group's spokeswoman, there has been a great deal of interest in increasing Turning Point's presence on high school and college campuses, and upcoming major events are proceeding according to schedule.

Erika Kirk's announcement on Charlie Kirk podcast

Erika Kirk has made an effort to reassure her husband's supporters that she expects to go on operating the business as her late husband had intended, strictly adhering to the plans he gave her and the employees.

We’re not going anywhere. We have the blueprints. We have our marching orders,” she stated in a podcast appearance last week, confirming that her husband's show is not going anywhere.

“My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” she asserted.